Statement by Council President Andrew Friedson on Montgomery County’s Fiscal Year 2025 Recommended Operating Budget

Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson issued the following statement today after County Executive Marc Elrich transmitted his $7.1 billion Fiscal Year 2025 Recommended Operating Budget to the Council:

“The Council appreciates the work of the County Executive and his team to develop the Fiscal Year 2025 Recommended Operating Budget. Now we begin our work to create the final budget over the next two months. Budgets aren’t simply spending plans; they are moral documents that demonstrate our collective priorities. As we work toward our shared fiscal and policy goals, transparency and accountability will be our governing doctrine.

“With unprecedented needs and finite resources, we must ensure every dollar is put to its best use to serve the greatest needs of Montgomery County residents. We look forward to receiving the views of our community members during the budget process, so we can carefully balance the need for important County services with pressures on our taxpayers.”

The Council’s public hearings on the operating budget are scheduled for April 8 and April 9 at 1:30 and 7 p.m. Starting March 15, those interested in testifying at the public hearings can sign up online on the Council’s website or by calling 240-777-7803. Comments and suggestions are also welcome online, by mail or by calling the Council budget hotline at 240-777-7802.

Montgomery County’s Fiscal Year 2025 Recommended Operating Budget can be viewed on the Office of Management and Budget’s website.

