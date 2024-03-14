Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,323 in the last 365 days.

POPLAR STREET INTERSECTION AT KING BOULEVARD TO CLOSE FOR 10 DAY UTILITY UPGRADE PROJECT

CASPER, Wyo. – The intersection of Poplar Street (WYO 220) at King Boulevard will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday, March 18 to allow for contractors to complete storm sewer, electrical and other infrastructure upgrades that run underneath the intersection.

The closure is expected to last 10 calendar days, though weather and other complications could shorten or extend the closure. The left turn lane from northbound Poplar Street onto King will be closed during the work.

During this time, motorists wishing to access King Boulevard will need to do so from 13th Street. From Poplar Street, take West Collins Drive to West 13th Street to King Boulevard. This project does not affect access to business located on King, just the Poplar Street intersection area.

Detours are posted throughout the area.

You just read:

POPLAR STREET INTERSECTION AT KING BOULEVARD TO CLOSE FOR 10 DAY UTILITY UPGRADE PROJECT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more