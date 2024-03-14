Governor Newsom Statement on Early Action Budget Proposal

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement on the Senate’s early action package to address the budget shortfall and cut California’s deficit while protecting key programs:
“The deficit we’re facing this year will require big solutions, and I appreciate the Senate’s plan to close California’s budget deficit by $17 billion. I look forward to seeing this proposal move forward quickly.”
