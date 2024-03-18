Momenic Enabled partners with Canvas Odyssey Studio bringing scale to their global game dev outsourcing service

Canvas Odyssey complements the family of partners under Momenic Enabled with scalability, adding more than 200 resources to Momenic Enabled’s talent pool.” — Dilber Mann, Founder

SURREY, BC, CANADA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momenic Creations Inc., a company geared towards initiatives that complement the development of entertainment experiences through its mentorship and consulting services, recently established its division “Momenic Enabled” to support underrepresented talent in emerging markets with international business and strategic development. Momenic Enabled has recently signed on multiple developers and continues to grow its family of partners offering external development sourcing to the video game industry.

Momenic is pleased to announce its partnership with Canvas Odyssey Studios (COS), located in Chengdu, China. COS offers both art and animation services as longtime art service provider for the China game industry. COS has a strong talent for supporting AAA production for their clients and aims to become a studio focused on Entertainment Experiences. With expertise across 2D, 3D, and Animation services the company is poised to embrace art outsourcing for the international market. They are now engaged in strategic partnership with Momenic to expand their company’s development and client base in the video game industry through Momenic Enabled.

Momenic’s Founder & Board Advisor Dilber Mann said:

“Canvas Odyssey complements the family of partners under Momenic Enabled with scalability, adding more than 200 resources to Momenic Enabled’s talent pool. With their diverse range of experience with video game art outsourcing, we’re excited to be able to bring together a solid team for future clients.”

Canvas Odyssey's CEO, Sheng Wang said: "Our collaboration with Momenic Enabled marks a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a global leading game art & animation service provider. With Momenic's expertise and network, we are confident in our ability to not only expand our reach but also deliver exceptional value to our clients worldwide. Together, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the field of digital entertainment experience."

About Momenic:

Momenic (Momenic Creations Inc.), A play on the words “Iconic” and “Moments”, Momenic was formed to support initiatives that create, preserve, and capture iconic moments/experiences through the use of entertainment media with the belief that with the right support, everyone has the ability to achieve greatness. Through mentorship, knowledge sharing, and investments, Momenic enables people, communities, and companies for success in their entertainment-related products and experiences. A former APEX Brazil Import/Export Program Participant, and supporter of Brazil Game Developers since 2015, Momenic continues now through South East Asia & China driving its mentorship. Through museum exhibits and offering of pop culture luxury collectibles and merchandise, Momenic empowers communities with nostalgia as well as community storytelling through entertainment Media. Enhanced further through its Momenic Enabled Division as a video game external development service provider, Momenic continues to partner with unrepresented talent in emerging market countries. By working with the individual and smaller groups that strive to succeed, Momenic seeks to empower those they partner with to eventually impact regional change with positive outcomes that touch all aspects of people's lives.

About Canvas Odyssey Studio:

Founded in 2016, Canvas Odyssey Studio is a company that specializes in providing visual solutions for digital entertainment manufacturers. Currently, we have more than 200+ employees, and the business covers: concept design, modeling, animation, & visual effects. Our management team consists of senior practitioners in the industry, with extensive experience in game art production, and all sharing a determined commitment to building our team a bench mark in the industry.We adhere to a service philosophy centered around customer satisfaction, scientific project management process and rigorous quality inspection system to maintain in-depth cooperation with major game development manufacturers in China.