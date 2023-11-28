Momenic Partners with Legendary Beast Studios to Expand Merchandise Production for the Video Game Industry

Legendary Beast Studios

SURREY, BC, CANADA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momenic Creations Inc., a provider of mentorship and consulting services in the entertainment industry, is excited to announce its latest venture, "Momenic Enabled." This division aims to support underrepresented talent in emerging markets through international business and strategic development. As part of this initiative, Momenic has partnered with Legendary Beast Studios, a renowned producer of hand-painted luxury collectibles based in Manila, Philippines. Momenic Enabled continues to grow its family of partners offering external development sourcing to the video game industry.

Legendary Beast Studios has gained recognition for its exceptional craftsmanship and expertise in creating high-quality collectibles inspired by popular culture franchises. With an impressive portfolio that includes 1/3 scale Marvel and DC licensed products, Legendary Beast Studios is poised to expand its client base in the video game industry through its strategic partnership with Momenic Enabled.

Dilber Mann, Founder of Momenic, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Our company is dedicated to creating, capturing, and preserving iconic moments and experiences. While our focus has primarily been on providing talent for entertainment experience developers, we recognized an opportunity to facilitate access to Legendary Beast Studios' exceptional merchandise production capabilities, differentiating Momenic Enabled from our competitors. "

Jay Sia, CEO of Legendary Beast Studios, shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, "We're thrilled at the possibilities that the Momenic Enabled team brings in terms of expanding our clientele into the video game industry. Our team has a reputation for collaboration especially with award-winning companies like XM Studios, and we currently hold the license for Justice League 1/3rd Statue development, which is underway. Our shared passion for nostalgia and preserving iconic moments aligns perfectly with Momenic's vision. Moreover, Momenic's history of uplifting underrepresented talent through mentorship resonates with our goals. It's fantastic to partner with a company that shares our values."

About Momenic:

Momenic (Momenic Creations Inc.), a portmanteau of "Iconic" and "Moments," is dedicated to supporting initiatives that create, preserve, and capture iconic moments and experiences through entertainment media. By offering mentorship, knowledge-sharing, and investments, Momenic empowers individuals, communities, and companies to succeed in their entertainment-related endeavors. With a rich history of collaboration with organizations such as Brazil Game Developers and participation in the APEX Brazil Import/Export Program, Momenic now extends its mentorship efforts to Southeast Asia and China. Additionally, through museum exhibits and the creation of pop culture luxury collectibles and merchandise, Momenic fosters nostalgia and community storytelling in the entertainment media space. With the Momenic Enabled Division as a provider of video game external development services, Momenic continues to forge partnerships with underrepresented talent in emerging markets, aiming to drive positive regional change that impacts all aspects of people's lives.

About Legendary Beast Studios:

Based in Manila, Philippines, Legendary Beast Studios was founded by Jay Sia, an artist with a deep passion for pop culture. Jay's expertise in concept art, sculpting, and painting led him to establish the company, initially as a collector of fan art sculptures in 2007. Over the years, Legendary Beast Studios has grown in collaboration with renowned luxury statue developer XM Studios, releasing numerous outstanding Marvel products on 1/3 scale.

Now having their own license, the DC Justice League, as well with their smaller DC inspired ‘Wacko’ series of statues, the company's dedication to challenging the status quo and working closely with the statue community has resulted in the creation of exceptional products that resonate with collectors worldwide.