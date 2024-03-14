"Cruzar la Cara de la Luna" Postponed - Opera Idaho continues 51st season

Operatini: Macbeth Critical Mass Vocal Artists

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opera Idaho announces that the much anticipated production of "Cruzar la Cara de la Luna" will be postponed until a future season. "Cruzar" ticket holders are encouraged to exchange their tickets for any upcoming ticketed event this season or in the upcoming 24-25 season or convert their purchase to a tax deductible donation to Opera Idaho. Details, information, and ticket arrangements are available by calling the box office at 208.345.3531, ext 2.

“The decision to postpone such an important work was very difficult,” says new General Director, Stacey Trenteseaux. “This is a very specialized production requiring singers and instrumentalists trained in both opera and Mariachi styles. There are only a handful of artists who have this kind of experience and who have performed this opera in the US right now.”

The opera was composed by famed Mariachi composer, the late José “Pepe” Martínez, and has been nationally recognized with productions at San Diego Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Minnesota Opera, and Austin Opera among others. “This piece is too culturally important to produce anything less than world-class,” the new General Director continues. “We’re looking forward to bringing the piece to Idaho audiences next year when the artists needed for the project are available.”

Opera Idaho plans to mount performances in Boise and at least two other cities in Idaho. The artistic team has already begun conversations about collaborative performances and will be announcing updates about this production and their upcoming 2024-2025 season later this spring.

Opera fans and performing arts lovers can catch upcoming stellar performances for the rest of Opera Idaho’s 51st season including: Critical Mass Vocal Artist concert, "The Underground Railroad," on May 4; the Children’s Opera Chorus presentation of their final spring concert on May 11; Operatini at the Sapphire Room on April 11; and a mini-opera at Opera Idaho’s spring fundraising event, In Good Taste, on May 21. For more information and tickets, visit operaidaho.org or call 208.345.3531 ext. 2.

About Opera Idaho

Opera Idaho has been producing opera for over 50 years. It is one of the premier performing arts organizations in the Treasure Valley and one of the broadest-reaching arts organizations in the state bringing the performing arts to communities in the Boise metro area, Pocatello, Ketchum, McCall, Burley, and other cities. With generous support from individual donors, corporate sponsors, charitable foundations such as the J.R. Simplot Foundation and the Idaho Community Foundation, and grants from the Idaho Commission on the Arts, Opera Idaho reaches over 30,000 people of all ages each season through main stage operas, free concerts, children’s choruses, artistic professional development, and educational and community engagement programming. Join the Opera Idaho family of giving to ensure opera remains on our stages and in our hearts for many years to come.

###