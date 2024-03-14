Pharos Showcases Innovative Cloud Print Management Platform at the Gartner® Digital Workplace Summit 2024
Pharos will demonstrate how their cloud-native platform simplifies printing, streamlines IT workload, enhances security and improves end-user print experience.
Legacy on-premises print infrastructure hinders productivity & creates security vulnerabilities, adding unnecessary burden to both IT staff and employees. Pharos Cloud offers a user-friendly solution.”WEST HENRIETTA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharos Systems International, a leader in print management software solutions, announces that it will be an Exhibitor at the Gartner® Digital Workplace Summit, set to take place in Grapevine, Texas from March 18-19, 2024. This highly anticipated event brings together IT and business leaders to explore new strategies and technologies that drive digital workplace transformation and provide enhanced employee experiences.
The theme of this year's summit is "Preparing for the Digital Evolution." The Pharos team will be available to engage with attendees interested in modernizing their print infrastructure and providing their distributed workforce with effortless access to a consistent printing experience. They will demonstrate how migrating print operations to the cloud can optimize digital workspaces, offering IT teams an intuitive cloud-native SaaS platform that simplifies print management, reduces help desk calls, and enhances security.
Pharos Executive Chairman, Kevin Pickhardt, will be present at the event, along with other key Pharos team members. Together, they will showcase the transformative power of Pharos Cloud, an ISO 27001-certified print management and optimization platform designed to address the complexities of enterprise printing. By eliminating legacy on-premises infrastructure, implementing a zero-trust print environment, and simplifying workflows, Pharos Cloud is a powerful solution enabling a more secure and productive workforce.
“As digital workplace transformation initiatives take center stage at this year’s summit, it's crucial to consider one often-overlooked aspect of the employee experience: printing,” said Kevin Pickhardt, Pharos Executive Chairman, “Legacy on-premises print infrastructure hinders productivity and creates security vulnerabilities, adding unnecessary burden to both IT staff and employees. Pharos Cloud offers a user-friendly solution that simplifies print management, reduces IT workload, and enhances security. I’m excited to attend this event with a talented team of solution engineers ready to show how Pharos Cloud can help enterprises tackle these challenges head-on, allowing IT leaders to focus on strategic initiatives while ensuring a seamless printing experience for their users.”
Visitors to Pharos booth 405 will have the chance to engage with experts, discuss their printing challenges, and explore how Pharos solutions can help create a more efficient print environment. For those seeking personalized consultations, appointments with the onsite team can be scheduled by visiting this link: www.pharos.com/DWS-2024
About the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit:
Collaboration and workplace technologies for hybrid work will be discussed at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summits taking place March 18-19 in Grapevine, June 10-11 in London, and August 27-28 in Tokyo. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using #GartnerDW.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About Pharos:
Pharos Systems International, is a leading provider of print management software and services that meet the demands of a mobile and cloud-first world. Leading enterprises and educational institutions with complex printing requirements and multi-vendor print fleets rely on Pharos’ comprehensive solutions to optimize their office printing, reduce and recover print costs, enhance security, and enable their increasingly hybrid workforces with intuitive and convenient ways to print. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Pharos has a proven track record of innovation, delivering customer ROI, and exceeding customer expectations since its founding in 1992.
