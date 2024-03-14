ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is leading a 10-state coalition challenging a new climate disclosure rule from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Among other items, this rule seeks to require companies to produce exhaustive and costly disclosures concerning greenhouse gas emissions, climate risks, and risks related to the physical impact of storms, drought, and higher temperatures. Carr is asking the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to declare the rule unlawful and vacate it entirely.

“President Biden is using the SEC to impose his climate agenda on every sector of our economy,” said Carr. “This unlawful rule will burden businesses with unnecessary requirements, and we’re pushing back on behalf of our fellow Georgians.”

In a Petition for Review, the attorneys general argue that the SEC’s final rule:

Exceeds the agency’s authority;

Is arbitrary and capricious;

An abuse of discretion; and

Not in accordance with law.

The following states also joined the Georgia and West Virginia co-led effort: Alabama, Alaska, Indiana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wyoming.

This rule was adopted by the SEC on March 6, 2024. A copy of the Petition for Review can be found here .