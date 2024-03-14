TAYLOR SWIFT TRIBUTE TOUR ANNOUNCED FOR CANADA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Forrest Jones Entertainment Presents: The Taylor Swift Tribute Tour Featuring Katy Ellis
SWIFTIES UNITE! - Missed out on the ERAS Tour tickets? Couldn’t afford the steep prices? No worries! Forrest Jones Entertainment, a leader in Canadian tribute show touring and the force behind the Magic Men Australia franchise in Canada, is thrilled to announce the arrival of Katy Ellis, the UK’s premier Taylor Swift tribute artist, this fall for an unprecedented series of over 20 shows across Canada.
“We had to step in,” says Forrest Jones, “and when I witnessed Katy’s portrayal of Taylor—her look, her voice, her costumes, and even her demeanor—I knew we had struck gold. Katy Ellis isn’t just a performer; she’s an all-around entertainer, currently captivating audiences across Europe, and soon, she’ll be bringing her magic to Canada, starting out west.”
The tour will grace eight provinces, with stops at renowned casinos and a variety of venues in Ontario and the East Coast. “We’re not your average promoters,” continues Jones. “We seek out unique shows that fill a void, ones that people are eager to see. This tour does just that, and it’s only one of the many exciting events we’re bringing to Canada, including the Celine Tour this April.”
January Butler, renowned for her uncanny resemblance to Celine Dion, will soon grace stages in Ontario, Quebec, and the East Coast. And later this year, Daniel East, the unparalleled Ed Sheeran tribute, will join forces with local Elton John impersonator, Jeff Scott, for some festive performances.
“It’s an exhilarating time in the tribute business,” Jones adds. “We pride ourselves on working with the best of the best, and the buzz we’re creating is undeniable. With over 110 shows already booked, we’re reaching our limit, but the excitement just keeps growing.”
Don’t miss this chance to experience the closest thing to Taylor Swift live in concert. Join us for a celebration of her music, her style, and her spirit, as brought to life by the talented Katy Ellis.
Tickets are on sale now, By Venue]. For more information, visit Forrest Jones Entertainment or contact us at forrest@forrest@forrestjonesentertainment.com; and by Phone 905-251-3564
About Forrest Jones Entertainment: Forrest Jones Entertainment is a leader in the Canadian entertainment industry, specializing in tribute shows that capture the essence of legendary performers. With a commitment to excellence and a knack for finding the extraordinary, they continue to bring unparalleled experiences to audiences across the country.
Media Contact/Interview Requests: Forrest Jones, President, 905.251.3564
www.forrestjonesentertainment.com
Forrest Jones
SWIFTIES UNITE! - Missed out on the ERAS Tour tickets? Couldn’t afford the steep prices? No worries! Forrest Jones Entertainment, a leader in Canadian tribute show touring and the force behind the Magic Men Australia franchise in Canada, is thrilled to announce the arrival of Katy Ellis, the UK’s premier Taylor Swift tribute artist, this fall for an unprecedented series of over 20 shows across Canada.
“We had to step in,” says Forrest Jones, “and when I witnessed Katy’s portrayal of Taylor—her look, her voice, her costumes, and even her demeanor—I knew we had struck gold. Katy Ellis isn’t just a performer; she’s an all-around entertainer, currently captivating audiences across Europe, and soon, she’ll be bringing her magic to Canada, starting out west.”
The tour will grace eight provinces, with stops at renowned casinos and a variety of venues in Ontario and the East Coast. “We’re not your average promoters,” continues Jones. “We seek out unique shows that fill a void, ones that people are eager to see. This tour does just that, and it’s only one of the many exciting events we’re bringing to Canada, including the Celine Tour this April.”
January Butler, renowned for her uncanny resemblance to Celine Dion, will soon grace stages in Ontario, Quebec, and the East Coast. And later this year, Daniel East, the unparalleled Ed Sheeran tribute, will join forces with local Elton John impersonator, Jeff Scott, for some festive performances.
“It’s an exhilarating time in the tribute business,” Jones adds. “We pride ourselves on working with the best of the best, and the buzz we’re creating is undeniable. With over 110 shows already booked, we’re reaching our limit, but the excitement just keeps growing.”
Don’t miss this chance to experience the closest thing to Taylor Swift live in concert. Join us for a celebration of her music, her style, and her spirit, as brought to life by the talented Katy Ellis.
Tickets are on sale now, By Venue]. For more information, visit Forrest Jones Entertainment or contact us at forrest@forrest@forrestjonesentertainment.com; and by Phone 905-251-3564
About Forrest Jones Entertainment: Forrest Jones Entertainment is a leader in the Canadian entertainment industry, specializing in tribute shows that capture the essence of legendary performers. With a commitment to excellence and a knack for finding the extraordinary, they continue to bring unparalleled experiences to audiences across the country.
Media Contact/Interview Requests: Forrest Jones, President, 905.251.3564
www.forrestjonesentertainment.com
Forrest Jones
FORREST JONES ENTERTAINMENT inc
+1 9052513564
forrest@forrestjonesentertainment.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
T SWIFT PROMO VIDEO