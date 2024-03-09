UK's Got Talent January Butler Coming to Canada with Celine Tribute
January Butler, the UK's rising star, to perform a Celine Dion tribute in Montreal!MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGSOM, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of Celine Dion are in for a treat as January Butler, the UK's sensational singer and songwriter, brings her tribute show to the Rialto Theatre on April 13th. Butler, who has been praised by thousands of fans all over the UK, will perform some of Dion's greatest hits, such as "My Heart Will Go On", "The Power of Love", and "Because You Loved Me".
Butler's tribute show is part of her 8-show tour of Canada, which kicks off on April 10th in Oakville, followed by Alliston and Oshawa, before heading to Montreal and then off to the East Coast of Canada. Butler says she is thrilled to perform in Canada, the home country of her idol. "Celine Dion is a legend and an inspiration to me. I grew up listening to her music and admiring her voice. I hope to do justice to her songs and make her fans happy," Butler says.
Already plans are underway for a Much bigger tour in 2025, including Canada, USA and New Zealand.
She has always been a Celine Dion fan, and her admiration for the iconic singer led her to consider creating a tribute show.
Encouraged by the likes of Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell, who both agreed that January’s voice reminded them of a young Celine Dion, she decided to embark on this musical journey. January’s Celine Dion tribute show features dazzling costumes, jaw-dropping vocals, and a sensational ‘live concert’ feel.
Tickets for Butler's tribute show are available online at www.showpass.com. The show starts at 8 p.m. and lasts for 2 hours plus intermission. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of Celine Dion through the voice of January Butler!
About January Butler:
January Butler is a singer and songwriter from London, UK. She rose to fame after PERFORMING IN the talent show "The X Factor" in 2022, where she impressed the judges and the audience with her powerful vocals and original songs. She has since released performed all over the UK, and Europe to sold out crowds upwards to 2000 fans. She is known for her versatile style, ranging from pop and rock to soul and jazz. She cites Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, and Adele as her main influences.
