CELINA EXPANDS TO MEET U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE GROWING NEEDS

Ohio Manufacturer meets U.S. Department of Defense Needs

CELINA is strategically positioned to become the premier rapid deployment provider to sustain operational capabilities with turnkey base camps and maintenance facility solutions for the Warfighter.” — Jon Webb

CELINA, OH, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CELINA, an Ohio-based company, is pleased to announce the expansion of its manufacturing facility, including its subsidiaries Celina Tent, Inc. and Celina Enterprises, LLC. This newly added 105,000 square foot expansion addresses the increasing demand from the U.S. Department of Defense for USA-made, Berry Amendment Compliant industrial textile fabric products like humanitarian tents, military shelters, and bladders.

The addition will increase the campus to 300,000 sq. ft., enabling CELINA to enhance metal fabrication and assembly capabilities to build engineered frames and structures to meet global environmental requirements for mission critical shelter solutions.

This modern manufacturing facility allows CELINA to consolidate processes and provide improved efficiencies. Vertical integration enables CELINA to offer total solutions for its customers' manufacturing needs, including customization for unique military specifications utilizing core products like Large Area Maintenance Shelters (LAMS), Dome Structures, tarpaulins, and turnkey base camp solutions with Dynamic Medium or Small shelters. A detailed description of their solutions is depicted at celinamilitaryshelters.com.

Jeff Grieshop, CEO/President of CELINA, commented, "Since 1996, CELINA has been manufacturing products primarily as a private-label subcontractor. This expansion empowers us to fulfill end-users' needs while upholding our commitment to our valued partners and our obligations to the U.S. Department of Defense."

Jill Roy, President of Celina Enterprises, LLC, explained, "The establishment of Celina Enterprises in late 2021 signified a strategic pivot for the company, marked by a restructuring. We sought to diversify our services and offerings beyond the Department of Defense opportunities. Our division targets encompass transportation, industrial storage, and agriculture markets, broadening our focus from rental, event, and hospitality markets."

As stated by Jon Webb, Business Development Director of Celina Tent, Inc., "CELINA is strategically positioning itself to become the provider of choice for rapid deployment and to sustain operational capabilities with turnkey base camp and maintenance facility solutions for the Warfighter.”

Supported by The Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio, CELINA is positioned for growth. The expansion brings additional product lines and services. “CELINA’s expansion will improve efficiencies at the cutting-edge facility, boosting production of industrial textile shelters that are critical to the Pentagon, international humanitarian missions and more,” said JobsOhio President J.P. Nauseef. “The consolidation of CELINA’s Mercer County operations brings 43 new jobs to a complex that will manufacture highly customized structures in high demand worldwide.”

“We are excited for CELINA to expand its manufacturing capabilities in the Dayton Region,” said Dayton Development Coalition Exectuvie Vice President of Regional Development Julie Sullivan. “Having a world leader in manufacturing engineered fabric products is a major win for the region.” CELINA and its subsidiaries have recently completed an expansion of their manufacturing facility in Celina, Ohio to enhance their future capabilities and meet the requirements of end-users.

The expansion includes a newly developed, innovative manufacturing environment optimized for industrial textile fabric customization and specialized engineered aluminum framing solutions. Expected production capacity is set to increase by 21%. Partnering with The Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio, CELINA aims to support employee growth as it expands its product and service offerings. Located in Mercer County, boasting Ohio's lowest unemployment rate, CELINA benefits from a highly skilled workforce.

Celina Enterprises, LLC remains focused on serving the industrial storage, rental, events, hospitality, and agriculture industries. Explore their expanded offerings and services on their dedicated website, gettent.com.

Celina Tent, Inc.

5373 State Route 29

Celina, OH 45822

419-586-3610

