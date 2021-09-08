Celina Large Area Maintenance Shelter (LAMS) Deployed to Eastern Europe to House Drones

Large Area Maintenance Shelter Housing Drone 83' Wide Celina LAMS Used in US Security Mission Celina LAMS Drone Shelter with Fully Open Tri-Lid Door

Celina UAV LAMS Supports US Security Mission

CELINA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Large Area Maintenance Shelters (LAMS) manufactured by Ohio-based company Celina have been used by the military to accommodate large vehicles and aircraft for years. LAMS help extend the life of assets and reduce required maintenance by limiting UV exposure and snow accumulation affecting the aircraft over time. Routine maintenance can be completed right on the flight line where the asset is stored. Celina’s modular LAMS can be constructed and delivered within weeks and can be erected and relocated as needed.

One of the largest prime contractors to United States government and industry had a storage requirement for MQ-9 Reaper Unmanned Arial Vehicles (UAV) in Eastern Europe. Celina, known as a leader of design and manufacturing of engineered fabric products was selected to develop a storage solution for UAVs to support the mission.

The prime contractor required a shelter wide enough to accommodate the wingspan of the UAV. This required re-engineering of Celina’s existing LAMS. The final shelter design was 83’ wide with a lower profile than required for traditional aircraft. UAV LAMS shelters were deployed with a full width eye-lid hanger door. The door can be raised and lowered mechanically allowing the UAV to easily enter the hanger for storage or maintenance.

Celina provided a complete turnkey solution which included electrical, lighting, ventilation, and installation. Installation was provided through Celina’s partnership with service-based company, Xaraxis. The Xaraxis team traveled to a strategic location in Eastern Europe to provide technical support and installation services.

“Celina is honored to support such an important security mission for the United States and its allies. I am proud of our entire team for designing and manufacturing the shelter on time to meet our customer’s requirements,” stated Jeff Grieshop president of Celina.

Established in 1996, Celina is a manufacturer of shelters for the US Department of Defense, Homeland Security, FEMA, and foreign governments. Celina offers complete shelter solutions that include humanitarian, small shelter systems, medium shelter systems, dome shelters as well as LAMS. Turnkey solutions from Celina will allow different type shelters to be complexed to one another. Celina is a leader in the distribution of tents and event equipment, providing services worldwide. The main campus is in Celina, Ohio with additional facilities located in England, China, the Philippines and nearby St. Marys, Ohio.