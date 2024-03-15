DMGgo and Bright Flag Recruiting Announce Merger; Forming Largest US-based BPO Firm for Amazon and FedEx Contractors
The combined company will be able to provide unparalleled support and solutions to contractors, helping them to thrive in the ever-evolving logistics industry.
We are excited to join forces with Bright Flag Recruiting to create the premier destination for logistics contractors in need of HR, Finance, and Operations support.”WESTLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DMGgo and Bright Flag Recruiting are pleased to announce their merger, effective April 1, 2024, forming the leading US-based firm dedicated to supporting FedEx and Amazon logistics contractors. The combined entity, which will continue to operate both brands, brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to client success and innovation.
The merger between DMGgo and Bright Flag Recruiting marks a significant milestone in the logistics industry, creating a powerhouse firm with unmatched expertise and capabilities. With a focus on helping entrepreneurs succeed, the new entity is poised to deliver exceptional value to clients through its comprehensive suite of services and solutions.
"We are excited to join forces with Bright Flag Recruiting to create the premier destination for logistics contractors in need of HR, Finance, and Operations support," said Jeff Corte, CEO of DMGgo. "Together, we will leverage our combined strengths to empower our clients, drive growth, and shape the future of the logistics industry."
DMGgo is an Inc. 5000 company that has earned a reputation for its commitment to excellence and innovation in providing support services to logistics contractors. Bright Flag Recruiting brings deep expertise in staffing and recruitment solutions tailored to the needs of the logistics industry. By combining resources and talent, the new firm is positioned to offer a broader range of services and solutions to clients nationwide.
"At Bright Flag Recruiting, we have always been dedicated to helping our clients find the right talent to drive success," said Toni Tovi, Founder and President of Bright Flag Recruiting. "By merging with DMGgo, we can now offer an even more comprehensive suite of services to support the needs of logistics contractors at every stage of their journey."
The new DMGgo-Bright Flag firm is committed to helping clients improve profitability, reduce stress, and ensure compliance in an increasingly competitive and complex business environment. With a focus on delivering exceptional service and value, the firm will continue to focus on delivering innovative solutions.
Clients can expect a seamless transition and continued access to the high-quality services and support they have come to expect from both DMGgo and Bright Flag Recruiting. The merger represents an exciting opportunity for clients to benefit from the combined expertise, resources, and innovation of two industry leaders.
For more information about DMGgo and its services, visit www.dmggo.com. For more information about Bright Flag Recruiting and its services, visit www.brightflagrecruiting.com.
For media inquiries, please contact: Jeff Corte, CEO, DMGgo, jeffc@dmggo.com
