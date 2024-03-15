ViewMind Announces the Appointment of Abhi Vase as Chief Commercial Officer
We are thrilled to welcome Abhi Vase to ViewMind as Chief Commercial Officer. His proven track record will serve to catalyze the growth of ViewMind.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViewMind, a leading company in neurotechnology, announces the appointment of Abhi Vase as its Chief Commercial Officer. Abhi is a healthcare executive with 20 years of experience and multiple startup exits to Medtronic [NYSE: MDT], St. Jude Medical [NYSE: STJ] and Abbott [NYSE: ABT] in heart failure, diabetes and stroke.
— Mark Edwards
Commenting on the appointment, Mark Edwards, CEO and Co-founder of ViewMind, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Abhi Vase to our team as Chief Commercial Officer. His proven track record in developing IP, securing strategic partnerships, and leading investments of over $500M into brain companies in the past 4 years will serve to catalyze the growth of ViewMind and the adoption of its innovative technology platform. Abhi's deep understanding of the landscape in various chronic conditions will be instrumental in driving ViewMind's commercial success and achieving our strategic objectives."
As an engineer, Abhi led the development of several sensor technologies in cardiovascular disease, and neuromodulation devices focused on diabetes, obesity, Parkinson’s, and heart failure. Following that, he helped build a neurocritical care business in hemorrhagic stroke and TBI.
"I am honored to join ViewMind as Chief Commercial Officer," said Abhi Vase. "ViewMind's innovative approach to neurotechnology presents an exciting opportunity to help people utilize modern technology to take control of their health and realize the vision of precision neurology.”
Abhi brings a profound understanding of neurotech, medical devices, brain function, cognition, and the broader ecosystem to his role at ViewMind. His keen insight into the market, cultivated through years of hands-on experience, will be invaluable in identifying and capitalizing on profitable opportunities while navigating potential challenges.
About ViewMind: ViewMind is a pioneering company in neurotechnology, dedicated to developing innovative solutions to unlock the full potential of the human brain. By combining cutting-edge technology with scientific expertise, ViewMind aims to revolutionize the way we understand and interact with the brain.
Craig Davidson
Sermelo
+44 207 240 6800
craig.davidson@sermelo.com
