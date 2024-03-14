Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,372 in the last 365 days.

2024 Capitalization Rate Studies Available

The 2024 Capitalization Rate Studies are now available.

The Department will accept comments on the 2024 capitalization rates for 20 days after posting. We will post a response to each written comment we receive within 20 days of the close of the comment period ending on April 4, 2024.

Comments can be emailed to DORUtilityForms@mt.gov.

You just read:

2024 Capitalization Rate Studies Available

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more