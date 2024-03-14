Submit Release
School, County and City Budget Year Statement to Taxpayers

Property taxpayers within the state will receive a school, county and city budget year statement in their mail in late March from their County Auditor, per chapter 24.2A of the Code of Iowa. This mailing is to alert taxpayers of upcoming public hearings on the proposed property tax asking of their specific school, county and city (unless they are a rural resident). 

The mailing also includes the current year percentage of taxes going to school, county, city and other taxing bodies within their specific taxing district. Lastly, the mailing provides specific examples to compare the difference in current year to proposed year tax for a $100,000 assessed valuation residential or commercial property.

If there are questions about taxes in a particular school, county or city, consult the contact information listed for that entity on the front side of the statement.

For a section by section overview of the mailing, please access the mailing explanation document.

A tool to calculate the impact on a specific property valuation amount will be available soon.

