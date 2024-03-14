Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,431 in the last 365 days.

Russia to help Mongolian cattle-breeders manage difficult winter

RUSSIA, March 14 - The Government of Russia decided to simplify humanitarian grain shipments to Mongolia and has already issued the relevant instructions to customs and other oversight agencies. This will help Mongolian cattle-breeders facing problems with a severe winter manage this difficult season.

Sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall have impacted the Mongolian cattle-breeding sector. Cattle are perishing due to winter fodder shortages, and thousands of cattle-breeders are in a difficult situation.

Mongolia needs fodder to save its farm animals. As instructed by the Russian Government, the Republic of Buryatia is sending 420 grain trucks with 8,500 tonnes of grain fodder (wheat and oats) as tax-free and duty-free humanitarian aid to Mongolia.

Grain fodder high with protein will help the farm animals affected by feed shortages to recuperate.

You just read:

Russia to help Mongolian cattle-breeders manage difficult winter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more