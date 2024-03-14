Concierge Auctions Announces Lineup for Inaugural ‘Spring Showcase’ Live Auction in Los Angeles

Encinal Canyon Bluff, Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265 31987 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 1505 and 1507 San Felipe Drive, Boulder City, Near Las Vegas, NV 89005 Casa Godi, Sian Ka'an, Tulum, ROO 77766, Mexico

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curating the very best-in-class properties for auction, Concierge Auctions is pleased to present its ‘Spring Showcase’ as part of its 2024 sales series spanning Los Angeles, New York, and Dubai. Featuring a hand-picked selection of marquee real estate offerings, bidding is set to open online on 28 March and culminate live on 11 April at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

“Our global sales are some of our most highly sought-after events. For our Spring Showcase, we’re expanding to a city of iconic luxury—Los Angeles. We’re excited to announce the marquee offerings in this inaugural sale, representing the first-ever to sell at this monumental event, with bidding closing live at the prestigious The Maybourne Beverly Hills,” stated Concierge Auctions Co-Founder and CEO Chad Roffers.

As the world’s best luxury real estate marketplace, Concierge Auctions is no stranger to representing exceptional properties. It currently holds the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction, a sprawling California estate called “The One,” which sold for $141 million in 2022. Notably, Concierge Auctions also recently successfully auctioned “La Dune” on famed Gin Lane in Southampton, New York for a record-breaking $88.48 million in January 2024.

Highlights from the upcoming sale include two of the largest oceanfront parcels on California’s Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu and Laguna Beach, a private retreat with two residences on nearly four acres near Las Vegas, Nevada, and Casa Godi, a tropical escape located in the protected ecosystem of the Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve, in Tulum, Mexico.

Highlights from the sale include:

Offered for the first time collectively, ‘Encinal Canyon Bluff’, located in star-studded Malibu, California, is one of the largest and most unique land holdings along the striking Pacific Coast Highway. Spanning 130 acres, the three separate parcels encompassing ‘Encinal Canyon Bluff’ soar high above the Encinal Bluffs and Broad Beach, representing one of the last premier bluff-top properties with 130± unobstructed ocean views, perched along the mountain, with celebrity estates fringing the coast below. Reports and surveys for a 10,000± square-foot home have been completed and designed by Tobias Architects, with eight of eleven required planning departments signed off for the potential development of the property. The property can potentially be developed as a single-family residence, or offer the potential to build multiple homes on the combined estate.

Listed at $13.5 million, ‘Encinal Canyon Bluff’ is being offered in partnership with Bill and Daniel Moss of Coldwell Banker Realty. Bidding is estimated to open between $2 million to $4 million.

Nestled along the picturesque Pacific Coast Highway in the exclusive South Laguna Beach enclave, one of Southern California’s most coveted communities, 31987 Coast Highway sits on a vegetated bluff. The three-quarters-of-an-acre coastal property overlooks the glittering waves of the Pacific Ocean below, providing a singular opportunity to build a private, uniquely individual retreat. With panoramic ocean and coastline views providing a stunning backdrop for entertaining and everyday living, and the pristine Thousand Steps Beach only 218 steps away, this spot is perfect for those who live the beach lifestyle. Spread out on the pristine sand and enjoy the view, or explore Laguna’s most beloved sea cave on the south side of the beach.

Listed at $13.9 million, 31987 Coast Highway is being offered in partnership with Garrett Weston of Coldwell Banker Realty. Bidding is estimated to open between $3.5 million to $5.5 million.

Owned by world renowned author Terry Goodkind, ‘The Goodkind Estate’ is a desert jewel. The two residence retreat on nearly four acres offers a truly private setting with fully fenced, park-like grounds with walking trails, koi pond, and views of the Red and Black Mountain peaks. Entering the main house, natural light from the walls of glass surround the sunken living room with a wood vaulted ceiling, grand stone fireplace, and a regal color palette highlighted by the polished stone flooring. Amenities include a seven-car garage, secure vault, oversized saltwater pool and an equally exquisite attached second property that boasts a large office and living space, which can be used as a studio or guest house.

Listed at $4.75 million, 1505 and 1507 San Felipe Drive in Boulder City, Nevada is being offered in partnership with Amber Bartholomew of Desert Sun Realty. Bidding is estimated to open between $2 million to $3.3 million.

Every which way you look, you'll be treated with lush palms, a clear-blue ocean, and an equally blue sky. Your oceanside villa offers a birds-eye view of the protected ecosystem of the Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve. The famous Italian architectural firm De Carlo Gualla designed this eco-friendly villa that charms with a Mexican aesthetic, from the emerald Saltillo tile floors to the thatched roof gazebos to the dark wood interior accents. Sliding glass doors open fully to connect you to the incredible outdoor living space. Winding from the sunny poolside deck to shady spots to enjoy an alfresco meal, meditate to the sounds of the waves, bird watch over the jungle, or enjoy a sunset cocktail in a seaside palapa. Appreciate stunning 360-degree sunrise, sunset, ocean, and lagoon views from your private rooftop outlook. You are spoiled for options at Casa Godi, with one side treated to the expansive Caribbean sea and the other a beautiful lagoon teeming with natural beauty.

Listed at $3 million, Casa Godi, Sian Ka’an, Tulum, Mexico is being offered in partnership with Mike Burgoyne of Mexico Real Estate Solutions. Bidding will open with reserve at $1.25M.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

