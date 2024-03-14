Superintendent Weaver Announces Blythewood High's Will Epps as Teacher of the Year Finalist

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver surprised Blythewood High School's Will Epps today with news that he has been selected as one of five finalists for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year award.



“We are thrilled to celebrate Will and all he is doing to unlock the potential of tomorrow's science innovators," said Superintendent Weaver. "His personal initiative in launching the Bengal Biodiesel program is an excellent model of connecting classroom learning with real world relevance for his students. We are so grateful for his committed work to instill a love of all things science as he prepares his high schoolers for the careers of the future.



Epps is a Chemistry teacher at Blythewood High School in Richland School District Two. As an alumnus of Blythewood High, his teachers had a transformative impact on his future. Epps attended The Citadel as a Chemistry major with education specialization, where his professors made learning a collaborative experience and demonstrated how learning challenging topics can be fun. He furthered his education at The Citadel, earning a Master’s in Interdisciplinary STEM Education.



"Will Epps epitomizes the essence of an educator: a visionary, a catalyst for life-long impact on students, and a trailblazer for education and industry partnerships,” said Dr. Kim Moore, Richland School District Two Superintendent. “As a finalist for SC Teacher of the Year, his commitment to thinking outside the box sets a new standard for excellence, inspiring both his students and peers alike. We are so proud of Will, and are excited to watch him help shape the future of education.”



In addition to teaching, Epps has held various positions as a seasonal employee in industrial chemistry labs and he brings his experience and expertise into the classroom. He designed the Bengal Biodiesel program, an industrial experience in which students recycle used cooking oil into biodiesel, a renewable alternative to diesel fuel. In the course, each student earns over 100 hours of experience operating production equipment and performing analytical tests. To date, the program has logged over 6,000 hours of laboratory experience and several students have completed internships at local partner companies.



As a proud product of South Carolina public schools, Epps understands the impact teachers can have on their students. By bringing opportunities for industrial experiences to his classroom, he allows students of all backgrounds to find their purpose and gain the skills to fuel their future.



As one of five finalists, Epps will receive $10,000 and go on to the next stage of the competition which involves an interview with a team of expert judges. The winner will be announced at the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Celebration on April 25th in Columbia.



The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand-new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 64,000 educators.



The Teacher of the Year program celebrates excellence and strengthens the teaching force by honoring and recognizing exceptional teachers on the district, state, and national levels. The Teacher of the Year Awards not only assist in retention efforts but serve as a powerful recruitment tool to the educator profession.



You can find more information on this year's Teacher of the Year judges here.