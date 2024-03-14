100 Proven Ways to Acquire and Keep Clients for Life Hits #1 Best Seller
Richard Weylman’s New Book Offers Step by Step Guide for Outstanding Customer Experiences
A person’s experience with you, the team, and your company affects their perception of your value and their loyalty to you. Consumers seek elevated experiences far beyond just delivering good service.”PUNTA GORDA, FLORIDA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning speaker and customer service expert, Richard Weylman, released his third book on March 12, 100 Proven Ways to Acquire and Keep Clients for Life: The Path to Permanent Business Success, hitting Number One on the Amazon Best-Selling New Release list the same day.
— Richard Weylman
There are countless books on how to increase customer acquisition or improve customer service but none provide a step-by-step system to acquire, delight, and maintain clients with exceptional experiences as found in 100 Proven Ways to Acquire and Keep Clients for Life. It’s the first book to detail a clear path to acquiring more clients and encouraging long-standing loyalty, drawing on author Richard Weylman’s decades of consulting experience with some of the world’s most noted client-focused companies.
Inside 100 Proven Ways to Acquire and Keep Clients for Life, readers will discover in-depth information including:
* What buyers of every product or service actually want - and how to over-deliver it to them
* How to turn satisfied clients into delighted advocates
* The everyday phrase that can make or break customer relationships
* How to win over every prospect from the get-go
* Practical ways to ensure clients always know you value them
Each chapter examines the best ways to utilize empathy, thoughtfulness, and assurance in delivering an exceptional client experience, critical to building the profitability of a business in an era of widespread automation, Artificial Intelligence, and the commoditization of products and services.
“A person’s experience with you, your team, and your company affects their perception of your value and ultimately their loyalty to you,” states author, Richard Weylman. “Make no mistake, the elevated experience consumers seek now is far more than just delivering good service. Good service is a minimum expectation of all consumers today. If good service is good enough to retain a client, then why are people changing companies and professionals?”
“Richard Weylman shares the key to attracting and retaining customers with this simple, yet profound, question, ‘Do I feel appreciated and cared for?’ Sounds simple, right? Except that if it was so easy, everyone would do it,” notes Randy Pennington, author of Make Change Work and Results Rule! “That’s why Richard’s book is so important. It doesn’t just give you the key. It shows you how to use it to unlock your customers’ engagement and loyalty. 100 Proven Ways to Acquire and Keep Clients for Life is THE field book you need to grow your business today.”
Louis David Spagnuolo, chairman of the board of PrivateJet.com, states,“This book brilliantly captures the essence of choosing the pain of discipline over the pain of regret, reminding us that every challenge we face only makes us more unstoppable in the future. By this book’s teachings, we can develop a portfolio of clients that will last a lifetime!”
100 Proven Ways to Acquire and Keep Clients for Life is the guidebook to success for any professional in sales, marketing, and the service sector who wants the inside edge on turning customers into champions, quarterbacking for your company. Published by Mango Publishing and available on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble, and other fine book shops.
Richard Weylman has delighted clients for decades, from his work as a General Sales Manager at a Rolls Royce dealership to serving as the Chair of Weylman Consulting Group, focused on helping sales, service, and marketing professionals elevate their business performance. Inducted into the Professional Speaker Hall of Fame, Richard has delivered over 3,000 presentations worldwide, won 2022 and 2023 USA Keynote Presenter of the Year, was inducted into the Customer Experience Hall of Fame in 2023, and was named a Customer Experience (CX) Global Thought Leader by the AI firm Engati. He is the author of the international bestsellers, The Power of Why: Breaking Out in a Competitive Marketplace and Opening Closed Doors: Keys to Reaching Hard to Reach People
