Florida Division of Emergency Management Launches Portal to Assist Floridians in Haiti

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) has launched a portal to collect information from Floridians and other Americans who may be trapped in Haiti. Gang violence and rapidly escalating instability has caused severe political unrest in Haiti, putting Americans in the country at risk. Floridians in Haiti or their family members can fill out the questionnaire on the portal to let the state know of immediate needs. You can visit the portal at FloridaDisaster.Org/Haiti.

“We will do everything possible to help Floridians and Americans who are in need of help in Haiti,” said Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. “I encourage those with needs to visit the portal today.”

The launch of the assistance portal follows Governor Ron DeSantis’ announcement earlier this week directing additional law enforcement, National Guard, and Florida State Guard resources to the Florida Keys in preparation for an influx of illegal immigrants from Haiti.

