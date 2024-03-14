Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,348 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,436 in the last 365 days.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Launches Portal to Assist Floridians in Haiti

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) has launched a portal to collect information from Floridians and other Americans who may be trapped in Haiti. Gang violence and rapidly escalating instability has caused severe political unrest in Haiti, putting Americans in the country at risk. Floridians in Haiti or their family members can fill out the questionnaire on the portal to let the state know of immediate needs. You can visit the portal at FloridaDisaster.Org/Haiti.

“We will do everything possible to help Floridians and Americans who are in need of help in Haiti,” said Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. “I encourage those with needs to visit the portal today.”

The launch of the assistance portal follows Governor Ron DeSantis’ announcement earlier this week directing additional law enforcement, National Guard, and Florida State Guard resources to the Florida Keys in preparation for an influx of illegal immigrants from Haiti.

 

###

You just read:

Florida Division of Emergency Management Launches Portal to Assist Floridians in Haiti

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more