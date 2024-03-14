Zette Admitted to 2024 AI Startups at Mila Institute
Zette earns Mila Startup Status, unlocking funding and collaboration with world’s leading AI institute to accelerate development of AI for the future of news.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mila Institute for Artificial Intelligence in Quebec recently announced Zette as one of four companies awarded Mila Startup Status this year, opening the door to funding, endorsement, and access to Mila’s esteemed research community.
Mila is home to the largest concentration of global deep learning researchers globally. In addition to their research institute, they house the Mila Entrepreneurship Lab—a consortium of incubators, funding agencies, investors, and mentors that aims to support AI startups. Zette’s partnership with Mila will accelerate their development of AI solutions for media consumption.
In December 2023, Zette announced its acquisition of Below the Fold from parent company Acciyo—an MIT startup that uses AI to bridge the gap between reading the news and understanding it. Zette AI plans to launch its core innovation in 2024: a four-part algorithm that can recommend, summarize, interact with, and contextualize the news.
"Mila's student community is among the best positioned in the industry to develop innovative AI application ideas. Our role is to help them maximize the entrepreneurial potential of their project," says program lead Gabrielle Hurtubise-Radet.
Zette AI is co-founded by CEO Yehong Zhu and Mohammad Reza Samsami, a MILA M.A. candidate whose research centers around foundation models and reinforcement learning. “We’re honored to be acknowledged as one of the recipients of the Mila Startup Status, and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds,” says Samsami.
About Zette AI
Zette AI is modernizing online content consumption by simplifying access, discovery, and sharing of news. By allowing readers to pay per article from a vast network of premium publications, Zette's AI-powered newsfeed curates articles and facilitates streamlined sharing of paywalled content—all with the goal of becoming the new front page of the internet.
About Mila
Mila is the world's largest academic deep learning research center, uniting over 1,200 specialized machine learning researchers in Montreal. With a global mission to inspire innovation and AI growth, Mila is renowned for its groundbreaking work in language modeling, translation, object recognition, and generative models. Learn more at mila.quebec.
