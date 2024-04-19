Media AI Startup Zette Pitching in Top 40 at Startup Grind Global Conference 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zette has been recognized as one of the top 40 startups internationally to showcase on the main stage at the esteemed Startup Grind 2024 Global Conference. The pitch session is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, at 1:50 pm PST.
Zette's core AI innovation revolves around a four-part algorithm designed to transform how users interact with news media. This algorithm is capable of recommending personalized content, summarizing complex articles, interacting with users to clarify details, and contextualizing news within a broader spectrum. This AI-driven approach ensures that media consumption is not only streamlined but also significantly enhanced in relevance and credibility.
"Being selected to present at Startup Grind is a significant milestone for Zette," said Yehong Zhu, Founder of Zette. "Our AI technology is at the heart of our solution, enabling users to navigate the vast amounts of information with unprecedented ease and insight. We are excited to share Zette on such a prestigious global stage."
Startup Grind, the world’s largest community of startups, founders, innovators, and creators, hosts its Global Conference in Silicon Valley, attracting over 3,000 attendees including investors, industry leaders, and fellow innovators. The event provides an invaluable platform for startups like Zette to connect, learn, and expand their reach.
Zette invites attendees to watch their pitch on the Main Stage on April 24 and to engage with their team at their booth in the Startup Exhibition area throughout the conference.
For more information on Zette, please visit zette.ai/invest.
Sarah Lynch
Zette's core AI innovation revolves around a four-part algorithm designed to transform how users interact with news media. This algorithm is capable of recommending personalized content, summarizing complex articles, interacting with users to clarify details, and contextualizing news within a broader spectrum. This AI-driven approach ensures that media consumption is not only streamlined but also significantly enhanced in relevance and credibility.
"Being selected to present at Startup Grind is a significant milestone for Zette," said Yehong Zhu, Founder of Zette. "Our AI technology is at the heart of our solution, enabling users to navigate the vast amounts of information with unprecedented ease and insight. We are excited to share Zette on such a prestigious global stage."
Startup Grind, the world’s largest community of startups, founders, innovators, and creators, hosts its Global Conference in Silicon Valley, attracting over 3,000 attendees including investors, industry leaders, and fellow innovators. The event provides an invaluable platform for startups like Zette to connect, learn, and expand their reach.
Zette invites attendees to watch their pitch on the Main Stage on April 24 and to engage with their team at their booth in the Startup Exhibition area throughout the conference.
For more information on Zette, please visit zette.ai/invest.
Sarah Lynch
Zette
email us here