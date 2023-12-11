Zette Acquires Below the Fold
EINPresswire.com/ -- Media technology company Zette has successfully completed its acquisition of news content platform Below the Fold. This strategic alliance is set to elevate Zette’s reach to 50,000+ readers globally while reinforcing its mission to democratize access to journalism.
Navigating paywall barriers while ensuring journalists are fairly compensated has long been a market necessity. Zette is pioneering a solution by offering a single-subscription platform to unlock premium articles, addressing the dual need for content accessibility and equitable journalist remuneration.
Below the Fold, launched in 2021 by MIT graduates Anum Hussain and Vivian Diep, has been instrumental in simplifying storytelling by sifting through the internet’s vast archives of information to highlight unseen yet significant stories. “Yehong and her team have big visions for what's next, and we’re thrilled to share that it now includes Below The Fold in all its glory,” says founder Anum Hussain.
The integration of Below the Fold's audience onto Zette’s platform unlocks a new chapter in premium media consumption. The merger signifies a partnership aimed at supporting Zette's mission to enhance paywalled content curation and broaden access to high-quality journalism.
Zette looks forward to the opportunities that this acquisition will unlock, and remains committed to delivering a user experience that will enrich the lives of its audience around the world.
About Zette:
Zette is a venture-backed media startup that gives readers pay-per-article access to paywalled publications, all while sharing revenue with newsrooms. Download the Zette browser extension to open, read and share quality journalism behind paywalls.
About Below the Fold:
Below the Fold uncovers hidden news gems, providing readers with a unique viewpoint beyond the mainstream headlines. Embracing core values of controlled context and news wellness, the newsletter sifts through the internet's vast library of information to highlight unseen yet significant stories.
