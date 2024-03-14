Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Champions Education And Empowerment At Pedal For A Purpose Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, a leader in the real estate industry with a commitment to community service and charitable giving, is proud to announce its successful participation as the corporate sponsor in the recent WorldHarvest's Pedal for a Purpose event. Held on Saturday March 9, 2024 at Bonelli Park in San Dimas, this initiative brought together individuals from all walks of life to cycle in solidarity, raising awareness and support for children and families fighting against poverty, disaster, and famine.
Since 2009, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has been in partnership with WorldHarvest USA, focusing on the Sponsor-A-Child Program. This program has been instrumental in sending thousands of children in Indonesia, Pakistan, Nepal, and parts of East & West Africa to school, ensuring they receive the necessary education, healthcare, and nutritional support.
Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, stated, "Our involvement in Pedal for a Purpose is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact on the world. It's heartening to see our community come together for such a crucial cause. Education is a powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty, and through our continued partnership with WorldHarvest USA, we are dedicated to empowering as many children as possible."
The Pedal for a Purpose event underscores the ongoing need for community involvement and support in addressing global challenges. Through cycling, participants not only promoted physical health and wellness but also contributed to a larger cause, highlighting the importance of collective action in initiating positive change.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty extends its deepest gratitude to all the participants, supporters, and organizers of the Pedal for a Purpose event. The success of this event is a stepping stone towards achieving greater milestones in the fight against poverty and in empowering the youth through education.
"Being a part of Pedal for a Purpose has been an incredibly fulfilling experience. It’s more than just an event; it’s a movement towards creating tangible change in the lives of underprivileged children around the world. We are committed to leveraging our resources and network to support these children in breaking free from the cycle of poverty through education," said Vitria Karyoatmodjo, who was the host at the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty tent at the Pedal For A Purpose.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Carsten Phillips Inc. DBA Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty stands as a leading real estate brokerage in California, known for its trailblazing approach, unparalleled service, and deep commitment to making a difference through charitable work. Specializing in buying and selling homes with performance guarantees, the company has established itself as a key player in the community, dedicated to creating a brighter and more hopeful future for individuals and families alike.
