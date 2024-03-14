Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Champions Education And Empowerment At Pedal For A Purpose Event

SAN DIMAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, a leader in the real estate industry with a commitment to community service and charitable giving, is proud to announce its successful participation as the corporate sponsor in the recent WorldHarvest's Pedal for a Purpose event. Held on Saturday March 9, 2024 at Bonelli Park in San Dimas, this initiative brought together individuals from all walks of life to cycle in solidarity, raising awareness and support for children and families fighting against poverty, disaster, and famine.

Since 2009, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has been in partnership with WorldHarvest USA, focusing on the Sponsor-A-Child Program. This program has been instrumental in sending thousands of children in Indonesia, Pakistan, Nepal, and parts of East & West Africa to school, ensuring they receive the necessary education, healthcare, and nutritional support.

Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, stated, "Our involvement in Pedal for a Purpose is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact on the world. It's heartening to see our community come together for such a crucial cause. Education is a powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty, and through our continued partnership with WorldHarvest USA, we are dedicated to empowering as many children as possible."

The Pedal for a Purpose event underscores the ongoing need for community involvement and support in addressing global challenges. Through cycling, participants not only promoted physical health and wellness but also contributed to a larger cause, highlighting the importance of collective action in initiating positive change.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty extends its deepest gratitude to all the participants, supporters, and organizers of the Pedal for a Purpose event. The success of this event is a stepping stone towards achieving greater milestones in the fight against poverty and in empowering the youth through education.

"Being a part of Pedal for a Purpose has been an incredibly fulfilling experience. It’s more than just an event; it’s a movement towards creating tangible change in the lives of underprivileged children around the world. We are committed to leveraging our resources and network to support these children in breaking free from the cycle of poverty through education," said Vitria Karyoatmodjo, who was the host at the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty tent at the Pedal For A Purpose.

For further information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and its charitable efforts, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Carsten Phillips Inc. DBA Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty stands as a leading real estate brokerage in California, known for its trailblazing approach, unparalleled service, and deep commitment to making a difference through charitable work. Specializing in buying and selling homes with performance guarantees, the company has established itself as a key player in the community, dedicated to creating a brighter and more hopeful future for individuals and families alike.

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
+1 626-789-0159
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Champions Education And Empowerment At Pedal For A Purpose Event

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Champions Education And Empowerment At Pedal For A Purpose Event
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Honors Women’s Empowerment On International Women’s Day
Carsten Phillips Inc., DBA Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Secures A Spot On The Prestigious 2024 Inc. Regionals List
View All Stories From This Author