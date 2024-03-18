Cupix Announces New Seamless Integration with Revizto to Elevate Construction Project Management

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cupix, the creator of the revolutionary CupixWorks, a cloud-based, AI-powered 4D reality capture collaborative construction software, and Revizto, the industry-leading Integrated Collaboration Platform that streamlines and centralizes Building Information Management (BIM) coordination and communication, today announced the launch of a new integration. The new functionality sets a new bar for efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in the construction industry by leveraging the cutting-edge capabilities of both platforms.

CupixWorks, renowned for its innovative use of 360 video to generate precise spatial as-built context in 3D, and Revizto, with its robust Issue Tracker and Clash Automation tools, will work in tandem to harness the full power of reality capture and BIM. This synergy ensures that construction projects stakeholders synchronize the design data to the most up-to-date as-built site context especially for pre-design or on-site BIM coordination purposes, fostering unparalleled collaboration across project teams.

Simon Bae, CEO of Cupix, commented on the integration, "By uniting CupixWorks with Revizto, we're not just merging two leading technologies; we're creating a streamlined solution that facilitates collaboration between on-site engineers and off-site BIM/VDC professionals. This integration signifies our commitment to driving progress and efficiency in the construction industry."

Revizto’s centralized and federated BIM collaboration platform enables architects, engineers, project managers, MEP contractors, facility managers, and owners to access the most up-to-date, conflict-free design data at all stages of a project. By combining Cupix 3D visualization and frequent as-built updates, the combination empowers project teams to work more effectively, reducing the risk of errors and miscommunications that can lead to delays and increased costs.

Arman Gukasyan, Founder and CEO of Revizto, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration with Cupix, stating, "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission of 'Building Better Together' and is the next step in expanding our network of partners and integrations to advance the AECO industry. By merging Revizto's Integrated Collaboration Platform with the advanced 4D reality capture capabilities of CupixWorks, we are presenting the industry with a powerful solution. With this, projects are not merely completed; they are perfected."

Construction professionals worldwide are invited to explore the benefits of this integrated platform, which promises to revolutionize the way construction projects are managed from start to finish. With CupixWorks and Revizto, the future of construction project management is here, and it is brighter than ever.

For more information on how to leverage the integrated capabilities of CupixWorks and Revizto for your next project, please visit https://www.cupix.com/ and https://revizto.com/.

About Cupix

Cupix™ is the trusted partner of choice for delivering the industry’s leading cloud based, AI-powered 4D as-built platform to builders and owners everywhere. Their cutting-edge digital twin technology, CupixWorks, helps AEC professionals optimize costs, collaborate remotely around the world, and increase visibility across projects.

https://www.cupix.com/

‍About Revizto

Revizto is the leading Integrated Collaboration Platform used by professionals from across the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operation (AECO) industry to streamline workflows and communication with all stakeholders in a unified environment throughout the project lifecycle. The Revizto platform is intuitive, adaptable, and fully functional from any device. https://revizto.com/