From Baroness Manzila Uddin, member of the House of Lords of UK Parliament

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I take great pleasure in congratulating you on your recent election victory. It is a testament to your dedication and leadership of Azerbaijan and your nation which is a remarkable success.

I look forward to meeting you in London or visiting Azerbaijan at the earliest opportunity.

Sending you and Her Excellency Mehriban Aliyeva all the best wishes for a peaceful Ramadan, May Allah bless you and Azerbaijan abundantly in peace and prosperity.

Yours sincerely,

Baroness Manzila Uddin

Member of the House of Lords of UK Parliament