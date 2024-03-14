From Baroness Manzila Uddin, member of the House of Lords of UK Parliament
AZERBAIJAN, March 14 - 14 March 2024, 14:20
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
I take great pleasure in congratulating you on your recent election victory. It is a testament to your dedication and leadership of Azerbaijan and your nation which is a remarkable success.
I look forward to meeting you in London or visiting Azerbaijan at the earliest opportunity.
Sending you and Her Excellency Mehriban Aliyeva all the best wishes for a peaceful Ramadan, May Allah bless you and Azerbaijan abundantly in peace and prosperity.
Yours sincerely,
Baroness Manzila Uddin
Member of the House of Lords of UK Parliament