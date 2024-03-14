Overnight detours scheduled on I-10 for US 191 bridge demolition

WILLCOX – Motorists in southeastern Arizona should plan for overnight detours on Interstate 10 west of Willcox as crews begin to demolish the US 191 bridge that was severely damaged in a crash last year.

The detours will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, while crews demolish the US 191 bridge above I-10. The work is occurring at milepost 331, about 9 miles west of Willcox.

During the overnight work, westbound traffic will be detoured onto a temporary road to pass through the area while eastbound drivers will use exit and entrance ramps at US 191.

The demolition work is the most visible part of a $5.3 million project that began earlier this year to rebuild the superstructure of the US 191 bridge, which includes the girders and deck. Since the existing bridge was damaged by a crash in May 2023, a temporary support structure has been in place to allow I-10 traffic to flow safely underneath it.

After demolition is complete, work crews will begin rebuilding the bridge above I-10. Drivers should expect daytime restrictions and additional overnight detours during construction, which is expected to continue through summer 2024.

The US 191 bridge has been closed since the crash, cutting direct access from westbound I-10 to southbound US 191 and from northbound US 191 to westbound I-10. Connections with eastbound I-10 remain open, and alternate routes between westbound I-10 and points south on US 191 include Dragoon Road at milepost 318. ADOT has worked closely with stakeholders who are eager to restore access.

For more information on this project, please visit azdot.gov/US191BridgeRepair.



