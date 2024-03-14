Non-Attorney Applicants Sought for Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection

HONOLULU—Applicants are being sought to fill a vacancy in the Hawaii Supreme Court’s Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection (LFCP). The appointee will serve a five-year term from June 4, 2024, to June 4, 2029.

Board members are appointed by the Supreme Court of Hawaii and serve without compensation (but are reimbursed for expenses reasonably incurred in the performance of their duties, e.g., travel). The duties of the board are to oversee and administer the Fund, which was established to reimburse, to the extent provided by the Rules of the Hawaii Supreme Court, losses caused by the dishonest conduct of members of the Hawaii State Bar Association.

Interested persons should send a letter and resume to:

Liam Deeley

Nominating Committee

212 Merchant St, Suite 200

Honolulu, HI 96813

director@hawaiiaap.com

The deadline to apply is Monday, April 15, 2024.