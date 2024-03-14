On March 14, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li, upon invitation, attended the National Day reception held by the Embassy of Hungary in China, and had an exchange of views with Hungarian Ambassador to China Máté Pesti on China-Hungary relations, among others.
Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li Attends the Reception for Hungary's National Day
