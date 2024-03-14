West TN Lane Closures March 13-20, 2024

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

There will be possible DAYTIME and NIGHTTIME lane closures at various locations in Region 4 (west TN) to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings, re-lensing and replacing snow plowable markers, and guardrail repair on an as needed basis throughout the 21 counties.

District 47



CARROLL COUNTY

US 70A (SR 22BP): There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures for the resurfacing on US 70A (SR 22BP) from SR 22 (Lexington Street) to SR 22 (Paris Street). Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

US 70A (SR 77); There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures for the resurfacing on US 70A (SR 77) from SR 22 to near SR 364. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

DYER COUNTY

SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over the North Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ shoulder. Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

GIBSON/CARROLL COUNTY

SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Barker Road is permanently closed at the intersection of the new SR 76 construction, just north of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Detour following Church St. will be provided until Jax Road is re-opened.

N. Jax Road is now a dead-end road. It is accessed from existing SR 76 and terminates prior to connection with new SR 76 construction.

S. Jax Road is open and is accessed by Oasis Rd. Oasis Road becomes S. Jax road after crossing the new SR 76.

OBION COUNTY

Future I-69 (Phase 3): SR 690 (Future I-69) is now open to traffic. Speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph in the southbound lanes for the transition onto US51. Crews will continue to work on closed ramps to complete construction.

District 48



There will daytime shoulder work for the installation of new cable barrier rail on I 40, I 55, I 269, SR 385, and SR 300 in Fayette, Madison, and Shelby Counties

Thursday, March 14, there will be NIGHTTIME closures on I-269 from MM 3.1 to



MM 7.2 in both the north and southbound lanes. Crews will only be working on direction at a time. If weather prohibits, the repair will be performed on the next available night.

District 49



LAUDERDALE COUNTY

US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Curve-Nankipoo Rd. intersection improvement on US 51 (SR 3) at Curve Nankipoo Road will cause lane closures on US 51 in both directions. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

US-51 (SR-3) from Wilson Rd. to near Industrial/Viar Rd.: The resurfacing and miscellaneous safety improvements on US 51 (SR 3) from Wilson Road to Industrial/Viar Road will cause temporary lane closures in both directions.

I-240 at Exit 23 (Airways Blvd) NIGHTLY, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures along Airways Blvd. near the intersection of Ketchum Rd. for storm drainage installation activities. Weather Permitting.

I-55/3rd Street on Friday, March 15, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, March 18, 6:00 a.m.:

I-55 SB will be closed at Mallory Avenue with detour provided for the repair of the Third Street Bridge over I-55. The entrance ramp from Southbound 3rd Street to I-55 South will also be closed. Backup dates will be following weekend. Weather Permitting.

I-55/Crump: Restrictions: Thursday, September 29, 2022. There is an 11’ width restriction north and southbound on I 55. Necessary detours will be posted.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge to continue construction activities on the I-55 and Crump interchange. Activities include hydro-demolition and deck repair work on the I-55 bridge.

Sunday, March 10 from 8:00 p.m. until Sunday, March 24 at 8:00 p.m.:



- I-55 SB will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas

- I-55 NB will be closed at South Parkway* in Tennessee

*Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit

- I-55 SB ramp will be closed.

- Crump Boulevard WB will be closed**

A detour will be posted.

TRAFFIC PATTERN



I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 Bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross-over at the east end of the I-55 Bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB and utilize the inside lane of the future I-55 NB from the cloverleaf to the south end of the project.

I-55 NB outside lane of cloverleaf ramp will be closed to allow for I-55 SB use and the outside lane will remain closed to the west end of the I-55 Bridge. Wisconsin Avenue is opened. Crump Boulevard from Kentucky St. to Metal Museum Drive is closed. Metal Museum Drive from Alston to I-55 NB is closed. Riverside Drive SB will remain closed at Carolina. Riverside Drive NB will remain closed to Carolina. Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed. Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed.

SR-57 (Poplar Ave.) from Poplar View Pkwy to Eastly Rd: 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be lane closures eastbound and westbound SR 57 in Collierville to perform Safety & ADA Improvements.

SR-57 (Poplar Ave.) at the intersection of Brookfield Avenue (L.M. 7.93): Until Sunday, June 30, 2024: The left lane will be closed along eastbound SR 57 (Poplar Avenue) between Cresthaven Road and Brookfield Road for Phase 2 construction. At least one eastbound lane will always remain open.

SR-175 (Shelby Drive) from near Lamar Ave (SR-4) to Riverdale Rd.: NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures eastbound and westbound SR 175 to perform Resurfacing & Safety Improvements.

Shady Grove Rd. Bridge over I-240 - MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing Shady Grove Rd. over I 240 in East Memphis until August 30th to begin bridge repairs. I 240 from near Exit 13 (Walnut Grove Rd.) to near Exit 15 (Poplar Ave.) will have a lane closure and shoulder closure for the repair of the Shady Grove Rd. Bridge over I 240.

LOOK AHEAD - Wednesday, March 20 through Friday, March 22, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-240 from near Exit 18: Walnut Grove Rd. to near Exit 15: Poplar Ave. will be reduced to two lanes in each direction temporarily for the shift of traffic control devices to the new phase.



Various Routes: DAILY, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures along 3rd Street (SR 14) and 2nd Street (SR 3) in Downtown Memphis, Walnut Grove Road (SR 23) from SR 57 to I 240, US 51 (SR 3) from SR 385 to Veterans Parkway and Navy Rd (SR 205) from Veterans Pkwy to Armory Rd. in Millington.

TIPTON COUNTY



US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue DAILY to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

NON-TDOT WORK



SHELBY COUNTY

SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Brierbrook to the Wolf River: There will be long term lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform widening and intersection improvements. Additional lane closures will be active on Wolf River Blvd. at the intersection with SR-177 (Germantown Rd.).

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

