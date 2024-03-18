FemCare OB/GYN announces 'Confident and Curious: Q&A' Webinar on 3/25 at 6 PM!
EINPresswire.com/ -- FemCare OB/GYN invites the public to join their upcoming webinar, "Confident and Curious: Q&A," featuring Dr. Jason James and Dr. Karen Salazar Valdes. This special event, scheduled for March 25th at 6 PM, will focus on answering patients' burning questions on intimate wellness, hormone care, MonaLisa Touch®, Sottopelle®, and more for optimal care and wellness.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about advancements in women's health and get their questions answered to make the right decisions for themselves. Participants will discover the secrets of intimate wellness from the privacy of their own homes!
Secret #1: Patients are not alone in their ever-changing health and wellness.
Secret #2: Hormones affect women from childbirth to menopause.
Secret #3: There's something you can do about it!
This presentation reveals advancements in the treatment of women's intimate health. Over 80% of post-menopausal women are affected by feminine dryness, sometimes accompanied by itching and/or pain. However, less than 25% talk to their doctor about it. After childbirth, over 50% of women complain of stress urinary incontinence after coughing, laughing, exercising, or sneezing. Until now, the only options were hormones, surgery, lubricants, and pessaries. New advancements are now available with no downtime, no hormones, and no surgery!
To join this exclusive webinar, attendees can visit the event website on March 25th at 6 PM: https://femcareobgynpatients.com/webinar. This event offers a unique opportunity to learn from experts in the field and take the first step towards a healthier, happier life.
ABOUT FIRM/ADVISOR
FemCare OB-GYN
https://www.toplinemd.com/femcare-obgyn/
About FemCare OB/GYN:
FemCare OB/GYN is a leading women's healthcare practice dedicated to providing personalized and comprehensive care. Our team offers a wide range of services, including prenatal care, family planning, menopause management, and minimally invasive surgery. With a focus on patient-centered care and a commitment to excellence, FemCare OB/GYN is your partner in health at every stage of life.
Dr. Jason James & Dr. Karen Salazar Valdes
FemCare OB/GYN
+1 305-412-6004
