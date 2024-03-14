EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA CELEBRATES NATIONAL READING MONTH WITH BOOK DONATION FROM KPMG FAMILY FOR LITERACY

KPMG Team with KFFL the Kangaroo KPMG team member reading to Easterseals North Georgia classroom

Longtime community partner KPMG donates over 1,500 books to ESNG's Early Education and Care Program to empower young readers.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of National Reading Month, Easterseals North Georgia (ESNG), a community-based nonprofit that provides high-quality services to children with disabilities and their families, proudly announces an inspiring collaboration with its longtime partner, KPMG Family for Literacy (KFFL), a fund of the KPMG Foundation. This impactful initiative sees over 1,500 books generously donated to ESNG's Early Education and Care Program, spearheading a transformative journey for young readers across Georgia.

In addition to providing every child in ESNG’s Early Education and Care program with a book to take home, KPMG volunteers are stepping up to ignite a love of reading. By investing their time to read aloud in the classrooms and craft personal notes of encouragement for each and child, these dedicated volunteers are nurturing a culture of learning and compassion within the community.

"Unfortunately, too many children in our communities are not afforded early access to literacy resources. Community partners like KPMG who actively support our mission help make a lasting impact on the children and families we serve by providing new books to young children in need," said Donna Davidson, President and CEO of Easterseals North Georgia.

ESNG is Georgia’s largest inclusive early education and care services provider for children ages six weeks to five years. Currently, ESNG provides services to over 2,000 low-income children in 21 metro Atlanta and Northeast Georgia locations.

Literacy is the cornerstone of a child’s journey towards success. Shaping cognitive development and tapping into knowledge and creativity, literacy is the foundation for building lifelong learners and improving school readiness for children from economically disadvantaged families.

“Through KFFL’s mission of eradicating childhood illiteracy, we have the opportunity to build lifelong learners by putting new books into the hands of children in low-income communities across the country,” said Claire Anderson, KFFL's Atlanta Office Lead. “Our Atlanta volunteers are passionate about impacting the next generation of young leaders through reading as well as serving the community in which they live and work."

"Philanthropic organizations like KPMG make our work possible. We simply could not provide the programs and services to the thousands of children and families we serve every day without the critical support from our community partners," Donna Davidson stated.

ABOUT EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA

Easterseals North Georgia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving children with disabilities and their families locally for over 50 years. Easterseals North Georgia, which is part of a national network of 71 community-based affiliates for Easterseals, provides high-quality services, including Early Education and Care, Early Intervention, Autism Services, Early Childhood Mental Health, and Champions for Children to ensure that all children with disabilities or other special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. Learn more at www.eastersealsnorthgeorgia.org

ABOUT EASTERSEALS

For 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and their families. Together, our 71 affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually through high-quality programs, including autism services, early intervention, workforce development, adult day care, and more. In schools, workplaces, and communities, we're fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.

ABOUT KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 273,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.