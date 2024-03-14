FHE HEALTH AWARDS FIFTH ANNUAL “HOPE FOR HEALING SCHOLARSHIP”
The Two Recipients Come from Biggest Applicant Pool So Far
More than 650 people, representing more than 250 schools around the country, applied for this year’s scholarship. That record level of interest is encouraging.”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, the national behavioral health provider FHE Health announced the 2024 recipients of its $5000 Hope for Healing Scholarship. They are Joseph Swaress, who has lived through stage 4 Hodgkins lymphoma and the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and Dona Nguyen, a refugee of the war in Bosnia and a first-generation American college student.
FHE Health’s announcement of the winners aired Monday on its website. Every year, the Florida-based treatment center awards one undergraduate and one graduate scholarship to students who demonstrate exceptional promise in the field of behavioral health.
“More than 650 people, representing more than 250 schools around the country, applied for this year’s scholarship. That record level of interest is encouraging,” said FHE Health Chief Operating Officer Rami Sleiman. “One goal in making this offering available was to raise awareness about the need for more practitioners in the behavioral health field. The fact that more people are applying for this award suggests public awareness is increasing.”
Swaress is earning a dual degree in Psychology and Neuroscience at Florida Atlantic University, with a minor in Biology. He has faced much adversity on the path to becoming a research-oriented physician, from the shooting that killed 17 people and injured 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to a diagnosis of stage 4 Hodgkins lymphoma and its recurrence.
Nguyen, a licensed counselor in the state of Texas, is pursuing a Ph.D. in Psychology at Liberty University. Her journey to the U.S. in 1996 as a refugee from war-torn Bosnia brought many challenges and played a pivotal role in her formation personally and vocationally. Today, the first-generation college student and mother of two hopes to one day mentor other clinicians in the field.
About FHE Health
FHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves patients from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.
Other