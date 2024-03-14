Hobie Drops Limited Time “Classic Model” Skateboard in Honor of Its 70th Year Anniversary

DANA POINT, CA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hobie Surf Shops, an iconic and pioneering name in the world of surfing that is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, has launched a limited-time skateboard inspired by its iconic “classic” longboard model.

The skateboards, a limited release of 27 units, are modeled after the beloved “classic” longboard, boasting dimensions of 46” in length and 10” in width. Priced at $279 each, these commemorative boards are a must-have for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Featuring a full rocker shape from nose to tail and a grip made from recycled crushed clear glass, each skateboard is hand-numbered, adding a touch of uniqueness to every piece.

The limited skateboard launch is just one of the many ways Hobie is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Throughout the year, the iconic surf brand has lined up a series of exciting events to commemorate this significant milestone:

• May: Rhythm @ Hobie LB

• June: Hobie Surfboards Film by Connor Eck

• July: Katin Film

• August: Florence + Endless Summer 2 Revisited with Pat O’Connell and Wingnut

• November: The “BIG” one vintage collector club meet @ Hobie Dana Point

Since its inception, Hobie Surf Shops has remained at the forefront of surfboard technology and culture. In 1958, founder Hobie Alter collaborated with Gordon Clark to refine polyurethane foam for surfboard production, revolutionizing the industry. The addition of Dick Metz to the team in the early 1960s further propelled the brand’s expansion, with locations opening in Hawaii and across the continental United States.

For more information about Hobie Surf Shops and its 70th anniversary celebrations, visit www.hobie.com.