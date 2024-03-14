Government Establishes Inaugural Accessibility Advisory Committee

CANADA, March 14 - Released on March 14, 2024

A new Accessibility Advisory Committee was established on March 1, 2024, to support the implementation of The Accessible Saskatchewan Act which came into force on December 3, 2023. The committee will provide advice to government on proposed accessibility standards, as well as public awareness and education initiatives. These standards will identify, prevent and remove accessibility barriers persons with disabilities experience.

"The overwhelming interest from Saskatchewan residents who wanted to participate on this committee was inspiring," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "More than 180 applicants put their names forward to help guide government as we work to prevent and remove accessibility barriers for persons with disabilities in our province. I want to thank everyone who applied and congratulate the successful appointees."

The following individuals have been appointed to the committee:

Alejandra Van Dusen

Allard Thomas

Amy Alsop

Anne Robins

Barry Anderson

Bobbi Janzen

Cole Pringle

David Fourney

Dea Orendi

Julian Nahachewsky

Logan Tonge

Michelle Walsh

Patrick Chubb

Shannon Friesen

Tracy Johnson

These appointees represent diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences with disability from across the province. They have demonstrated knowledge and understanding of the barriers that exist in the province and the impact these barriers have on persons with disabilities.

"All committee members are either a person with a disability, an immediate family member or support person of a person with a disability, or have experience working for an organization that supports people with disabilities," Makowsky said. "This depth of knowledge will ensure that those who are impacted by accessibility barriers remain at the forefront of our decision-making."

Individuals are appointed for terms of up to two years, and members can serve a maximum of two consecutive terms. For information about The Accessible Saskatchewan Act and related regulations, visit the Accessible SK website at accessiblesk.saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media RelationsSocial ServicesReginaPhone: 306-787-3610Email: MediaMSS@gov.sk.ca