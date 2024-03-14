Carper Statement on Finalized EPA Standards to Protect Communities from Ethylene Oxide Pollution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, issued the following statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) final standards to protect communities near commercial sterilization facilities from exposure to ethylene oxide (EtO), a hazardous air pollutant:

“For too long, far too many communities have been exposed to hazardous chemicals and known carcinogens in the air. Every American should have clean air to breathe — no matter their zip code. That is why I have continuously pushed for greater oversight of ethylene oxide emissions.

“The EPA’s final ethylene oxide standards for commercial sterilizers are grounded in science and will save lives. I’m grateful for the Biden Administration’s years of work to develop these strong standards.”

###