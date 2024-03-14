Announcing The Opening of The House of Kitty Dunbar, Newport's Latest Beauty Studio
The House of Kitty Dunbar Unveils One-of-a-Kind Beauty Studio in Newport, RI
My goal is to make everyone who sets foot into my Beauty Lab feel like the most beautiful version of themselves”NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury beauty awaits in the heart of Newport as renowned makeup artist and airbrush tanning expert, Kitty Dunbar, proudly announces the grand opening of The Beauty Lab at The House of Kitty Dunbar, located at 559 Thames St. Embracing an ethos of elegance and personalized beauty, this upscale Beauty Lab is set to redefine the standard of luxury makeup and airbrush tanning services in Rhode Island.
— Owner, Kitty Dunbar
Officially open since October 2023, The Beauty Lab is positioned as the go-to beauty haven for those who appreciate refinement and personalized service. The jewel box of a studio is beautifully designed, with bright natural light, elegant furnishings, and a bar cart stocked with Veuve Clicquot. With a focus on enhancing natural beauty, The Beauty Lab offers a range of services, including:
Luxe Bridal Makeup: Brides-to-be can elevate their wedding day with bespoke bridal makeup, ensuring they radiate confidence and grace on their special day.
Airbrush Tanning: Achieve a sun-kissed glow with precision and perfection through expert airbrush tanning services.
Event Makeup: Whether it's a gala, photoshoot, or any special occasion, The House of Kitty Dunbar guarantees a flawless and glamorous look.
Blowouts: Head-to-toe glam can be achieved at this full-service beauty studio! The perfect blowout completes the look.
Makeup Classes: For guests who are tired of learning from TikTok, Kitty offers one-on-one or small group makeup lessons.
Explore the complete list of services at The House of Kitty Dunbar.
As Newport gears up for wedding season, The House of Kitty Dunbar emerges as the quintessential destination for brides who seek not only makeup services but an unparalleled luxury experience. “My goal is to make everyone who sets foot into my Beauty Lab feel like the most beautiful version of themselves,” says makeup artist and owner Kitty Dunbar. As for those who require onsite glam for their big day, Kitty and team travel, too.
About The House of Kitty Dunbar:
The House of Kitty Dunbar is a premier beauty studio in Newport, RI, founded by makeup artist and airbrush tanning expert Kitty Dunbar. Committed to providing a luxury experience, the studio specializes in on-site makeup and tanning services for weddings and special events.
