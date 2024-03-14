MDC names Christopher Doran as Protection Lieutenant in SE Region

Body

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has named Conservation Agent Christopher Doran as Protection Lieutenant within the Southeast Region.

Doran – promoted from the rank of Corporal to Lieutenant – will oversee conservation agents in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Madison, and St. Francois Counties. He has served as the Perry County conservation agent since 2016.

“I have enjoyed the last 14 years serving as conservation agent in several counties,” said Doran. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with and lead conservation agents in a more supportive role.”

Doran graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife Biology from Southeast Missouri State University in 2004. He began his career with MDC in 2005 as a resource assistant within the Forestry Division in Columbia.

In 2009, Doran was accepted into agent training academy and was assigned to Howard County in central Missouri upon graduation. He completed his Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg in 2014.

Doran and his wife of 18 years, Valerie, have two daughters: Allyson and Natalie.

He can be contacted at 573-290-5730, or by email at Christopher.Doran@mdc.mo.gov

For information about MDC careers, visit jobs.mdc.mo.gov/.