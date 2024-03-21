Grandma Joy Takes on a New Challenge: Learning Spanish with Lingoda
Instagram Sensation Grandma Joy, 94, Proves That It's Never Too Late to Learn New Skills and Embark on New AdventuresNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingoda, the digital learning platform that’s revolutionizing how people learn new languages, announced today that it has entered an inspiring new partnership with Instagram sensation Grandma Joy and her grandson, Brad. The duo’s popular Instagram account, Grandmajoysroadtrip, follows the adventures of 94-year-old Joy and her grandson as they travel together. Through the partnership with Lingoda, Grandma Joy enrolled in online classes to learn Spanish before traveling with Brad to South America. Joy will share her progress as a new language learner and how learning Spanish has enriched the trip.
Joy, who made history at the age of 93 by becoming the first person to visit every national park in the United States, has captivated audiences worldwide with her adventurous spirit and zest for life. Accompanied by her grandson Brad, they have set their sights on traversing South America and ultimately visiting all the world's continents. As part of this once-in-a-lifetime trip, Joy decided to invest her time in learning Spanish so she can better communicate with locals and immerse herself in the local cultures there.
Joy and Brad have been utilizing Lingoda's online language learning platform to enhance their Spanish skills, ensuring a deeper connection with the people they encounter along their travels. Through Lingoda's interactive courses with live teachers and personalized approach to language learning, Joy and Brad aim to make their journey to South America even more enriching and memorable. Their journey began with an unforgettable expedition to the Galápagos Islands, and the duo is now enjoying the country of Chile.
Lingoda is proud to support Joy and Brad on their quest by providing them the tools and human touch they needed to immerse themselves in the local culture and communicate effectively with Spanish-speaking communities.
"We are thrilled to partner with Joy and Brad as they embark on this incredible journey to explore South America," said Philippa Wentzel, Lingoda’s Head of Language Education. "At Lingoda, we believe in the power of language to connect people across cultures, and we are excited to support Joy and Brad as they embrace new experiences and forge meaningful connections during their travels, proving that it's never too late to pursue your passions and embark on new adventures."
Grandma Joy shared her enthusiasm for the upcoming adventure, stating, "Age is just a number, and there's no limit to what you can achieve if you have the courage to try. I'm excited to explore South America with Brad, and with Lingoda by my side, I can show the world that you're never too old to follow your dreams."
Grandma Joy's Road Trip and Lingoda invite fans and followers to join them on this extraordinary expedition across South America.
About Lingoda: Founded in Berlin, Germany, in 2013, Lingoda stands at the forefront of online language education, offering flexible, comprehensive courses in German, English, Business English, French and Spanish. Serving over 100,000 students globally with nearly 550,000 classes annually, Lingoda remains committed to breaking down language barriers and fostering global connection through comprehensive language learning.
