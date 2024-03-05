Lingoda Unveils Groundbreaking 'Lingoda Teams' – A New Era in Language Learning
Language-leader Lingoda launches 'Lingoda Teams,' a new product designed to change the landscape for online language learners.
Lingoda Teams is more than just a product; it's a commitment to our learners' success. This is the future of language learning – personalized, collaborative, and deeply enriching.”BERLIN, GERMANY, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move set to redefine the online language learning landscape, Lingoda, a leader in global language education, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking new product, Lingoda Teams. This innovative offering marks Lingoda's first major product launch in several years, signifying a monumental leap forward in its mission to transform how languages are learned online.
— Dominic Rowell, Lingoda CEO
Lingoda Teams isn't just another language course. By blending the best aspects of traditional offline language schools with the flexibility and innovation of online learning, Lingoda Teams is poised to set a new standard in language education. Designed for learners seeking structure, community and tangible progress, this product is the key to unlocking language mastery alongside a team from anywhere in the world.
What Sets Lingoda Teams Apart:
Unprecedented Small Class Sizes: Lingoda Teams offers the smallest class sizes on the market today. Dive deep into language learning with no more than six students per class, ensuring personalized attention, more interaction and a supportive community feel.
Consistent, Guided Progress: Experience the unique advantage of learning with the same dedicated group of classmates and teachers. With Lingoda Teams, students will experience an enhanced learning environment alongside peers with the same language goals and proficiency levels. Every step of the way students will be supported by tailored instruction and a teacher who fosters a cohesive learning journey.
Ultimate Convenience: Embrace the future of learning with the total flexibility of online classes, accessible from anywhere. Say goodbye to commuting and hello to pre-booked classes, streamlined learning and the ability to easily catch up on missed lessons.
A “Stronger Together” Philosophy: Lingoda Teams champions a vibrant team spirit among learners. Thrive in a tight-knit learning community where each member’s success is celebrated, supported, and driven by shared goals.
Dominic Rowell, CEO of Lingoda, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "Lingoda Teams is more than just a product; it's a commitment to our learners' success. We're not just changing the way languages are learned; we're making it more accessible, engaging, and effective. This is the future of language learning – personalized, collaborative, and deeply enriching."
Initially rolling out with A1 and A2 level classes in German, Lingoda Teams plans to expand its offerings to include additional languages and proficiency levels, broadening its reach and impact.
Special Launch Offer: To kickstart this exciting journey, Lingoda is offering an exclusive promotion for early sign-ups. This is not just an invitation to learn; it’s an opportunity to be part of a pioneering community of language learners.
For more information and to become part of the Lingoda Teams experience, visit Lingoda.com.
About Lingoda: Founded in Berlin, Germany, in 2013, Lingoda stands at the forefront of online language education, offering flexible, comprehensive courses in German, English, Business English, French and Spanish. Serving over 100,000 students globally with nearly 550,000 classes annually, Lingoda remains committed to breaking down language barriers and fostering global connection through comprehensive language learning.
Join us on this exciting new chapter at Lingoda.com.
Maizie Simpson
Lingoda GmbH
press@lingoda.com