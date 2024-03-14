MDA Issues Consumer Advisory for Certain Cinnamon Products Due to Elevated Levels of Lead

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is alerting consumers to avoid consuming certain ground or powdered cinnamon products.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an alert for these products after determining they contain elevated levels of lead. Prolonged exposure to these products may be unsafe and could contribute to elevated levels of lead in the blood.

The products in question are:

La Fiesta Canela Molida (Ground Cinnamon) sold at La Superior and SuperMercado retailers and online. Affected lot code 25033.

Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar retailers. “Best if used by” code dates affected are: 09/29/25 09E8 04/17/25 04E11 12/19/25 12C2 04/12/25 04ECB12 08/24/25 08A_ _ 04/21/25 04E5 2025-09-22 09E20 (Missouri)

Marcum Ground Cinnamon sold at Save A Lot stores and online retailers. “Best if used by” code dates affected are 10/16/25 10DB and 04/06/25 0400B1 (Missouri).

Swad Cinnamon Powder sold at Patel Brothers and online retailers. Affected lot code is KX21223.

Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve the above listed ground cinnamon products and should discard them. If there is suspicion that someone has been exposed to elevated levels of lead, talk to your healthcare provider. Most people have no obvious immediate symptoms of lead exposure.

###

Media Contact

Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6629

Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us