The Lazer Foundation charitable organization, raises over $117,000.00 in memory of Lazer Logistics founder, Wes Newsome
Lazer Logistics Board members, EQT investment group, and Lazer employees, inspired by the passing of one of its founders, raise record amounts of moneyALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lazer Logistics, Inc. (“Lazer Logistics”), the leading provider of supply chain yard logistics, is excited to announce a fundraising milestone achieved by the Lazer Foundation, a 501c3 charitable not-for-profit organization.
Lazer Logistics Board members and EQT have approved a donation of $100,000.00 from Lazer Logistics to the Lazer Foundation to support the Foundation’s work of empowering Lazer employees in communities where we serve to enhance health, support family stability, and overcome financial hardship. In addition, under the leadership of Chairman Michael Moore, board members Gerard Gibbons, Crosby Cook, Sean Pierce, Marie Robinson, and Kevin Shuba made personal gifts and have contributed another $5,000.00 to the Foundation.
Lazer Logistics CEO Adam Newsome said, “The board’s generous donations come on top of the $12,900.00 that was given in memory of Wes Newsome, one of our founding partners, over the same time period. Our family is so grateful for the gifts of friends and family, who recognize that the Foundation is exactly the kind of project Dad would have gotten behind.” Wes, who passed away on January 26, is the father of Adam, Lazer Vice President Stefanie Newsome, and brother of COO Phil Newsome.
The Lazer Foundation was founded in 2020 as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization benefiting Lazer employees, former employees, and family members. Our mission is to empower individuals in the communities we serve to enhance health, support family stability, and overcome financial hardship. Grants are intended as gifts, and repayment is not expected.
In 2023:
• 73 employees contributed to the Foundation through payroll deduction each week, in amounts ranging from $1 to $100
• 15 families received aid grants
• The Foundation awarded $66,384.00 in grants to help families overcome extraordinary circumstances and help them pay for everyday needs such as food, rent, and utilities
The Lazer Foundation is just one example of our values and commitment to families. At Lazer, when you are here, you are family.
If you would like to help the Foundation, please go here: https://www.lazerlogistics.com/lazer-foundation/
Lazer Logistics
Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Lazer Logistics is North America’s leading provider of outsourced supply chain yard logistics. Their solutions include spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, YMS technology, and more. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Lazer Logistics operates North America’s largest fleet of outsourced electric spotters. It is committed to helping customers achieve their corporate sustainability goals and the communities in which they serve. They simplify the complicated process of electrifying yard operations through a complete end-to-end, customizable solution, which includes buying, operating, and maintaining all EV vehicles and equipment and managing grant programs where applicable.
Lazer has operations in over 700 locations, more than 5,800 employees, and over 10,000 fleet assets. The Company runs over 9 million annual service hours for a diverse set of blue-chip customers across 41 U.S. states and Canadian territories. For more info, visit www.lazerlogistics.com. You can also follow Lazer Logistics on LinkedIn and Instagram.
