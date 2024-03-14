The Lazer Foundation charitable organization, raises over $117,000.00 in memory of Lazer Logistics founder, Wes Newsome

Lazer Logistics Board members, EQT investment group, and Lazer employees, inspired by the passing of one of its founders, raise record amounts of money

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lazer Logistics, Inc. (“Lazer Logistics”), the leading provider of supply chain yard logistics, is excited to announce a fundraising milestone achieved by the Lazer Foundation, a 501c3 charitable not-for-profit organization.

Lazer Logistics Board members and EQT have approved a donation of $100,000.00 from Lazer Logistics to the Lazer Foundation to support the Foundation’s work of empowering Lazer employees in communities where we serve to enhance health, support family stability, and overcome financial hardship. In addition, under the leadership of Chairman Michael Moore, board members Gerard Gibbons, Crosby Cook, Sean Pierce, Marie Robinson, and Kevin Shuba made personal gifts and have contributed another $5,000.00 to the Foundation.

Lazer Logistics CEO Adam Newsome said, “The board’s generous donations come on top of the $12,900.00 that was given in memory of Wes Newsome, one of our founding partners, over the same time period. Our family is so grateful for the gifts of friends and family, who recognize that the Foundation is exactly the kind of project Dad would have gotten behind.” Wes, who passed away on January 26, is the father of Adam, Lazer Vice President Stefanie Newsome, and brother of COO Phil Newsome.

The Lazer Foundation was founded in 2020 as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization benefiting Lazer employees, former employees, and family members. Our mission is to empower individuals in the communities we serve to enhance health, support family stability, and overcome financial hardship. Grants are intended as gifts, and repayment is not expected.

In 2023:
• 73 employees contributed to the Foundation through payroll deduction each week, in amounts ranging from $1 to $100
• 15 families received aid grants
• The Foundation awarded $66,384.00 in grants to help families overcome extraordinary circumstances and help them pay for everyday needs such as food, rent, and utilities

The Lazer Foundation is just one example of our values and commitment to families. At Lazer, when you are here, you are family.

If you would like to help the Foundation, please go here: https://www.lazerlogistics.com/lazer-foundation/

Lazer Logistics

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Lazer Logistics is North America’s leading provider of outsourced supply chain yard logistics. Their solutions include spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, YMS technology, and more. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Lazer Logistics operates North America’s largest fleet of outsourced electric spotters. It is committed to helping customers achieve their corporate sustainability goals and the communities in which they serve. They simplify the complicated process of electrifying yard operations through a complete end-to-end, customizable solution, which includes buying, operating, and maintaining all EV vehicles and equipment and managing grant programs where applicable.

Lazer has operations in over 700 locations, more than 5,800 employees, and over 10,000 fleet assets. The Company runs over 9 million annual service hours for a diverse set of blue-chip customers across 41 U.S. states and Canadian territories. For more info, visit www.lazerlogistics.com. You can also follow Lazer Logistics on LinkedIn and Instagram.

For more information about Lazer Logistics and our environmental initiatives, please contact Norman Miglietta at nmiglietta@lazerlogistics.com.

Norman Miglietta
Lazer Logistics
nmiglietta@lazerlogistics.com

You just read:

The Lazer Foundation charitable organization, raises over $117,000.00 in memory of Lazer Logistics founder, Wes Newsome

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Norman Miglietta
Lazer Logistics nmiglietta@lazerlogistics.com
Company/Organization
Lazer Logistics
6525 Shiloh Road
Alpharetta, Georgia, 30005
United States
+1 470-249-1279
Visit Newsroom
About

Lazer Logistics Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Lazer Logistics is North America’s largest provider of outsourced end-to-end yard management. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Lazer is committed to delivering yard management solutions that make a difference in the world. Their solutions include trailer spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, YMS technology, and more. With EVs in market from coast-to-coast, Lazer operates North America’s largest fleet of outsourced electric spotters and is committed to helping clients achieve their corporate sustainability goals by simplifying the complicated process through a complete end-to-end, customizable solution which includes buying, operating, and maintaining all EV vehicles and equipment, and managing grant programs where applicable. Lazer has operations in over 650 locations with more than 5,600 employees and 9,800 fleet assets– the Company runs over 9 million annual service hours for a diverse set of blue-chip customers across 41 U.S. states and Canadian territories. More info: www.lazerlogistics.com.

https://www.lazerlogistics.com/

More From This Author
The Lazer Foundation charitable organization, raises over $117,000.00 in memory of Lazer Logistics founder, Wes Newsome
Lazer Logistics Acquires Boone Logistics Services, strengthening position as the leader in Supply Chain Yard Logistics
Lazer Logistics Announces Sheryl Franklin as New Chief Commercial Officer
View All Stories From This Author