Jatheon Named a “Trail Blazer” in The Radicati Group’s 2024 Information Archiving Market Quadrant

Jatheon Cloud - Info section

Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving, is recognized as a Trail Blazer in Radicati Group’s 2024 Market Quadrant for Information Archiving.

“Trail Blazers have a strategic vision that can push the industry forward. Jatheon’s progression to the Trail Blazer category highlights their significant strides in the information archiving space.” — Sara Radicati, President and CEO at the Radicati Group

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, is announcing its position as a Trail Blazer in the Radicati Group’s 2024 Market Quadrant for Information Archiving. This marks a significant shift from Jatheon's previous positioning in the report, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the field of information archiving.

Sara Radicati, President and CEO at the Radicati Group, said: “Trail Blazers offer advanced, best of breed technology, and have a strategic vision that can push the industry forward. Jatheon’s progression to the Trail Blazer category highlights their significant strides in the information archiving space. Their consistent product enhancements and deep understanding of the market's needs have distinguished them as a forward-thinking and dynamic player in our industry.”

Vendors were evaluated based on 19 functionality criteria and strategic direction. This year’s report lists Jatheon’s strengths such as archiving support for a broad range of data sources, ease of deployment, use and management, as well as automated migration.

Marko Dinic, CEO of Jatheon Technologies, commented on this achievement: “Being recognized as a Trail Blazer by The Radicati Group is both an honor and a reflection of our dedication to pushing the boundaries of data archiving. Our team’s relentless focus on integrating innovative AI technologies and tailoring our solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients has been pivotal in our growth and success. We’ve been included in the report for eight consecutive years, but this year’s leap is significant, as it positions us alongside other industry leaders and acknowledges our role in shaping the future of the industry.”

Learn more about Jatheon’s archiving solutions or download the full report.

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering an all-in-one data archiving solution that supports the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solution mitigates risk, saves costs and improves visibility with advanced data retention, search/ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.

Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.