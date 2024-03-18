Grown Climate Smart and Wahoo Distillery Join Forces to Enhance Sustainability In Spirits Production
Wahoo, Nebraska-based Wahoo Distillery has entered a new strategic partnership with The DeLong Co., Inc.’s Grown Climate Smart brand.WAHOO, NEBRASKA, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DeLong Co., Inc.'s Grown Climate Smart, announces its strategic partnership with Wahoo Distillery, underscoring a shared commitment to sustainable spirits production. Wahoo Distillery's dedication to utilizing sustainable grains and ingredients aligns seamlessly with the mission of Grown Climate Smart, emphasizing climate-smart agriculture and environmental stewardship.
Wahoo Distillery, known for its premium spirits crafted with locally sourced ingredients, is thrilled to embark on this collaboration. Graham Rupe, Founder of Wahoo Distillery, expressed his excitement, stating, "Partnering with Grown Climate Smart represents a significant step forward in our sustainability journey. We are committed to integrating sustainable grains and reducing our environmental impact while delivering exceptional spirits to our consumers."
Dylan Vaca, Brand and Marketing Manager of Grown Climate Smart, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of such partnerships in promoting sustainability within the spirits industry. "We are excited to work alongside Wahoo Distillery in advancing sustainable practices. By integrating Grown Climate Smart-approved ingredients into their spirits, Wahoo Distillery is setting a commendable example for the industry," Vaca remarked.
The partnership will see the Grown Climate Smart seal displayed on Wahoo Distillery products, assuring consumers of spirits crafted with sustainable methods that minimize greenhouse gas emissions and promote carbon sequestration. This seal serves as a testament to Wahoo Distillery's commitment to quality craftsmanship and environmental responsibility.
Wahoo Distillery's dedication to sustainability extends beyond ingredient sourcing to its distillation process, ensuring that each bottle of whiskey embodies the principles of climate-smart agriculture. Through this collaboration, both Grown Climate Smart and Wahoo Distillery aim to meet the growing consumer demand for environmentally conscious products while championing sustainable practices in the spirits industry. Consumers are encouraged to seek out Wahoo Distillery's Grown Climate Smart-endorsed products, supporting a more sustainable future while indulging in premium-quality spirits.
Other