Board Certified Psychiatrists, Dr. Sergio Yero & Dr. Wilbert D. Yeung Awarded NJ Top Docs

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Sergio Yero, MD, FAPA and Wilbert D. Yeung, MD of Advanced Psychiatric Associates based on merit for another year. Dedicated to delivering top-notch care in a relaxed, private office setting, Advanced Psychiatric Associates operates across three convenient locations in Hackensack, Glen Rock, and Florham Park.Dr. Yero and Dr. Yeung specialize in treating individuals and families facing a spectrum of conditions, including anxiety, depression, addiction, OCD, mood disorders, ADHD, and behavioral issues. Their comprehensive approach encompasses a variety of therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Couples and Family Therapy, FBT for Eating Disorders, Parent Guidance and Consultation, Psychodynamic Psychotherapy, Psychopharmacology, Suboxone Induction and Maintenance, and Supportive Psychotherapy.With expertise in General Psychiatry and Addiction Psychiatry, Dr. Sergio Yero focuses on psychopharmacology, addiction psychiatry, refractory psychiatric illnesses, personality, and mood disorders.To learn more about Dr. Yero, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-sergio-yero/ Dr. Wilbert Yeung, certified in General Psychiatry and Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, brings extensive experience in treating mood disorders, depression, anxiety, OCD, ADHD, behavioral issues, and eating disorders. He completed a Triple Board Residency in Pediatrics, Psychiatry, Child, and Adolescent Psychiatry at Brown University, where he served as Assistant Instructor and Chief Resident.To learn more about Dr. Yeung, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-wilbert-yeung/