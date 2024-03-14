VERTEX WIRELESS INTRODUCES INHAND NETWORKS: A REVOLUTIONARY SOLUTION FOR INDUSTRIAL IOT CONNECTIVITY
Vertex Wireless, a leading distributor of innovative connected technology and mobile equipment, is thrilled to announce the launch of InHand Networks.
WEST CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VERTEX WIRELESS INTRODUCES INHAND NETWORKS: A REVOLUTIONARY SOLUTION FOR INDUSTRIAL IOT CONNECTIVITY
— Brian Sipe, President, Vertex Wireless LLC
Vertex Wireless, a leading distributor of innovative connected technology and mobile equipment, is thrilled to announce the launch of InHand Networks. InHand Networks is a leading IoT solutions provider founded in 2001, dedicated to driving digital transformation across industries and empowering customers to unlock their full potential and achieve accelerated growth.
InHand Networks represents a significant leap forward in industrial IoT connectivity, offering a comprehensive portfolio of devices tailored to meet the diverse needs of industrial and commercial use cases. With their robust features and cutting-edge technology, InHand Networks empowers businesses to optimize their operations, enhance efficiency, and drive innovation in the rapidly evolving landscape of commercial IoT.
Key features of InHand Networks portfolio include:
• Advanced Connectivity: InHand Networks leverages state-of-the-art communication protocols and technologies to ensure reliable and seamless connectivity in challenging industrial environments.
• Scalability and Flexibility: Whether deploying a small-scale solution or building a large-scale IoT network, InHand Networks offers scalability and flexibility to accommodate varying requirements and growth trajectories.
• Security and Reliability: Security is paramount in industrial IoT applications. InHand Networks integrates robust security measures to safeguard data integrity and protect against cyber threats, ensuring maximum reliability and peace of mind for users.
• Easy Integration: InHand Networks is designed for seamless integration with existing infrastructure, enabling businesses to leverage their investments and streamline deployment processes.
Brian Sipe, President of Vertex Wireless, said, "We are thrilled to introduce InHand Networks to the market. With their advanced features and unparalleled performance, InHand Networks is poised to revolutionize IoT connectivity and empower our channel resale partners to unlock new possibilities in efficiency, productivity, and innovation."
InHand Network’s VP of Sales, Kenneth Hunter adds, “We are ecstatic to partner with Vertex Wireless in launching InHand Network’s portfolio. We’ve selected Vertex Wireless as our premier U.S. distribution partner due to their strategic channel alignment, unwavering reputation, and continuous innovation. Vertex Wireless excels at 3PL distribution and will support InHand Networks as our premier U.S. distributor.”
InHand Networks is available immediately for procurement and purchasing. For more information about InHand Networks and to explore how it can transform your industrial IoT connectivity, please visit www.vertexwireless.com or www.inhand.com.
About Vertex Wireless:
Vertex is a strategic supply chain distribution partner for wireless technology and consumer electronics go-to-market 3PL, distribution, logistics, Android engineering, system integration, and mobile software solutions. Vertex Wireless specializes in providing customized mobility solutions anytime, anywhere throughout the wireless ecosystem. With over 200 years of combined wireless experience, our diverse experience delivers valuable market insight that helps our partners’ go-to-market with precise execution. Vertex has direct distribution, parts, engineering, and service relationships with nearly every OEM in North America. These partnerships enable Vertex Wireless to provide both hardware and solutions spanning the entire mobility ecosystem. More information on Vertex Wireless LLC may be found at www.vertexwireless.com.
About InHand Networks:
InHand Networks is a leading IoT solutions provider founded in 2001, dedicated to driving digital transformation across industries and empowering customers to unlock their full potential and achieve accelerated growth.
We specialize in delivering industrial-grade connectivity solutions for diverse sectors, such as enterprise networks, industrial and building IoT, digital energy, smart commerce, and mobility. Our comprehensive product portfolio and services cater to various applications worldwide, including smart manufacturing, smart grid, intelligent transportation, smart retail, etc. With a global footprint spanning over 60 countries, we serve customers in China, the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and beyond.
MICHAEL FLEMING
VERTEX WIRELESS LLC
+1 630-473-0713
M.FLEMING@VERTEXWIRELESS.COM
