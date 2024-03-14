Proteus Industries Announces Extreme-Temperature Flow Meters for -60 to 200 °C Applications
EINPresswire.com/ -- Proteus Industries Inc. has announced the 8000XHT Series line of flow meters designed to provide precise and dependable measurements of heat-transfer fluids and other liquids at temperatures ranging from -60 to 200 °C. The built-in alarm trip point setting provides notification if the fluid flow rate drops below a prescribed level. Also, the 8000XHT is IP66 rated, has excellent shock and EMI resistance and is backed by an industry-leading 5- year warranty, thereby offering users additional protection. With the help of Proteus' world-class calibration expertise, these flow meters offer unparalleled accuracy and reliability in flow and temperature measurement for critical heat-sensitive processes.
As processes become more complex, system designers require the ability for their flow meters to adapt. This includes the ability to handle more fluids over a wider range of process temperatures. The 8000XHT Series’ wide temperature capability and available specialized calibration make it ideally suited for today’s most advanced applications such as those used by semiconductor, datacenter, and power OEMs.
Extreme-temperature applications require proper protection of the sensitive electronic components inside the flow meter, which is why the 8000XHT Series employs thermal isolation of the electronics module from the flow path. In addition, because the viscosity of a heat-transfer fluid varies according to its temperature, which in turn affects the flow meter's response, Proteus offers in-house calibration capability that allows customers to tailor their flow meter to the exact viscosity of their fluid at its operating temperature.
According to Philip Frausto, Director of Sales and Marketing at Proteus Industries, “The 8000XHT is an outstanding value for systems engineers looking for a robust flow meter capable of handling advanced heat transfer fluids over a wide range of temperatures. It is ideally suited to support advanced processes in the semiconductor, datacenter, and power industries.” Contact the flow specialists at Proteus for expert guidance to identify the best solutions for your most demanding extreme-temperature applications.
Proteus Industries Inc. is a private, ISO 9001:2015-certified company headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with a design facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It was founded in 1978 by Jon Heiner and is a leading manufacturer of liquid flow switches, meters, sensors, and control systems for the semiconductor, medical, automotive, and industrial markets.
For more information about Proteus Industries, Inc., please visit proteusind.com.
