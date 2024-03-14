Informational Meeting Planned for S.D. Highway 46 Reconstruction Project near Beresford

For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 14, 2024

BERESFORD, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a pre-construction informational meeting to share details about the S.D. Highway 46 construction project planned from the east city limits of Beresford to the Iowa state line. The informational meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024, at the Beresford Public Library, located at 115 S. 3rd St. in Beresford. Representatives from SDDOT and the contracting firm will be available to answer questions and discuss the project. Information will be provided on the project schedule and process.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

The prime contractor for the $24.9 million project is Foothills Contracting of Webster, SD. The overall completion date for the multi-year project is November 2025.

Find the latest information about the project, always view the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/hwy46-beresford-pcn-04jf.

For updates on major traffic changes during the project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text “BERESFORD46” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

