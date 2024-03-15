Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,182 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,027 in the last 365 days.

World Hope International Selects Sierra Leone’s Kanu for Global Water Role

World Hope International

World Hope International

Saidu Kanu smiling in headshot

Saidu Kanu, global ambassador and advisor, World Hope International

The promotion moves Saidu Kanu from Sierra Leone country director to global ambassador and advisor.

On World Water Day, people around the world need to be talking about World Hope International’s solution to give 1 million people in West Africa access to clean water in the next five years.”
— John D. Clause, president and CEO, World Hope International
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Hope International (WHI) recently promoted Saidu Kanu of Sierra Leone to global ambassador and advisor, the nonprofit humanitarian organization announced. He is based in the U.S.

The announcement’s timing — the week of World Water Day, Friday, March 22 — is significant. The UN-led day is celebrated annually to raise awareness about the importance of freshwater and to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater sources. This year’s theme, “Water for Peace,” focuses on water’s critical role in achieving world stability and prosperity. Some 2.2 billion people lack safe drinking water.

“On World Water Day, people around the world need to be talking about World Hope International’s solution to give 1 million people in West Africa access to clean water in the next five years,” said John D. Clause, president and CEO of World Hope International. “Saidu Kanu, in his new role, will lead this WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) campaign that will save lives in the world’s most vulnerable communities.”

In addition to WASH plans in West Africa, Kanu will be responsible for developing and implementing global fundraising and awareness strategies that support World Hope International’s sustainable clean water initiatives in other parts of the world, including Cambodia.

“Worldwide, 1 in 3 people do not have access to safe drinking water,” Kanu said.

He called the situation in West Africa “dire.” Kanu has served World Hope International in Sierra Leone since 1999, including five years as deputy country director and 19 years as country director. In November 2023, World Hope and its partners celebrated the drilling of more than 1,000 sustainable wells in Sierra Leone and Liberia since 2005. The new plan will double the number of wells in Sierra Leone in a shorter time with the recent arrival of a new Mercedes PAT-Drill rig.

“From my many years of work in the water sector, I am looking forward to leading the campaign that will bring clean water to 1 million people in West Africa in five years,” Kanu said. “I can’t wait to see this campaign take off.”

Kanu has a bachelor’s degree from Fourah Bay College at the University of Sierra Leone in Freetown. He may be reached at saidu.kanu@worldhope.org.

About World Hope International
World Hope International is a nonprofit humanitarian organization that works with vulnerable and exploited communities to alleviate poverty, suffering and injustice around the globe. It brings opportunity, dignity and hope to families and communities through market-based, community-driven solutions and provides emergency disaster response. Programs focus on bringing clean water and energy solutions; offering health care, nutrition and disease prevention; and protecting the world’s most vulnerable from abuse and exploitation.

Kristen Wright
Kristen Wright Strategic Communications LLC
+1 918-640-6781
kristen@kwstrategic.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

World Hope International Selects Sierra Leone’s Kanu for Global Water Role

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more